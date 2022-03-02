Russia decides to temporarily ban foreign investors from selling assets | Economy

Russia will impose temporary restrictions on foreign investors seeking to sell assets and stakes in the country, Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

Russia’s decision is a response to increasingly tough Western sanctions and the announcement by several international companies to leave the country and stop investments after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Oil giants leave Russia after Ukraine invasion

Maersk suspends shipping of containers to Russia

The minister did not provide details, but said that the purpose of the measure is to guarantee foreign business in the country a considered decision and not motivated by political pressure.

“In the current sanctions situation, foreign businessmen are forced to be guided, not by economic factors, but to make decisions under political pressure,” Mishustin said.

Among the companies that have said they will stop investing in the country are oil giants Shell and BP, which have been operating in the country for decades.

“We hope that those who have invested in our country can work here further,” said Mishustin.

Sanctions take effect and Russian currency depreciates

Sanctions already imposed by the West range from restrictions on the central bank’s ability to use its gold and foreign exchange reserves to excluding many large Russian banks from international financial markets.

The raft of measures pushed the ruble to an all-time low on Monday, forcing the central bank to double its interest rate to 20% and ask exporting companies to support the currency.

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that the economic sanctions imposed by the West will cause the “sinking of the Russian economy”.

The British government announced on Tuesday that it had added Russia’s biggest bank, Sberbank, to the list of Russian entities targeted by UK sanctions, and warned that the consequences would be increasingly severe for the Kremlin.

Last week London had already placed several financial institutions on the list, which on Monday had the Russian Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance added.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab reckons that Western sanctions, including a freeze on the assets of Russia’s central bank, will cause the oligarchs to increase pressure on President Vladimir Putin.