Russia has an exodus of companies; see which announced departure from the country – News









In addition to suffering sanctions from countries due to the invasion of Ukraine, the Russia has registered an exodus of companies, which deepens their isolation. With political pressure, companies have imposed strong restrictions on Russia to shut down its economy and withdraw it from the world financial market.

Major banks, airlines and automakers, among others, have also cut remittances, ended alliances and deemed Russia’s actions unacceptable.

The sanctions include a range of measures such as closing airspace to Russian planes, excluding some Russian banks from the Swift global financial network and restricting Moscow’s ability to use its $630 billion in foreign exchange reserves.











See which companies have already announced their departure from the country:







Maersk





The Danish shipping giant Maersk announced this Tuesday (1st) that it will temporarily stop all its container shipments in Russia. “As the stability and security of our operations are already being impacted directly and indirectly by sanctions, new Maersk offshore and inland reserves to and from Russia will be temporarily suspended,” it said in a statement.







adidas





The global sports equipment giant Adidas also announced on Tuesday (1st) the suspension of its sponsorship of the Russian Football Federation. In 2020, the company recorded 2.9% of its revenue in the region of Russia, Ukraine and countries of the former Soviet Union.

The German sports brand joins FIFA, UEFA and dozens of federations and clubs that have adopted similar measures, due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops.







shell





Shell said on Monday it would withdraw from all its Russian operations, including a large liquefied natural gas plant.

















Equinor







Norwegian energy company Equinor has also decided to stop further investment in Russia and start the process of exiting its Russian joint ventures after Moscow’s attack on Ukraine.







BP





British oil and gas company BP has decided to abandon its 19.75% stake in Russian oil company Rosneft, abruptly ending 30 years of operation in the oil-rich country. The company did not say how it plans to get rid of the stake, which it said would result in charges of up to $25 billion by the end of the first quarter. Rosneft accounts for about half of BP’s oil and gas reserves and a third of its production.







TotalEnergies





Oil and gas group TotalEnergies also said it will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia.







Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc





US payment card companies Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc have blocked several Russian financial institutions from their network.







Meta Platforms Inc





Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms Inc said on Monday it would restrict access to Russian state-run media RT and Sputnik on its platforms in the European Union, in line with similar measures by major US tech companies. .







YouTube





YouTube is blocking channels connected to Russian state-run media RT and Sputnik across Europe, said the Google-operated company of Alphabet Inc.









