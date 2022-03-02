Russia keeps the Stock Exchange closed; ruble hits new historic low | Economy

The Moscow Stock Exchange remained closed on Wednesday (2), accumulating three consecutive sessions of suspension, at a time when Russia is multiplying measures to limit the devastating impact of Western sanctions for the invasion against Ukraine.

O Bank of Russia decided not to resume operations this Wednesday on the Moscow Stock Exchangewhich has been closed since Monday, with the exception of ruble purchase operations.

The institution said that some operations would remain restricted until Saturday, March 5.

The ruble hit a new record low of 110 to the dollar on Wednesday in Moscow. At 9 am (6 am GMT), it was trading at 109 rubles to the dollar and 119 rubles to the euro. Earlier, it dropped to a Moscow record low of 110 to the dollar. THE Russian currency has already melted about a third of its value against the dollar since the beginning of the year.O.

Russia responded to this move by doubling interest rates to 20% and telling companies to convert 80% of their revenues into foreign currency domestically as the central bank, now under Western sanctions, halted foreign currency interventions.

“The Russian economy has been dealt a heavy blow,” admitted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who highlighted a “margin of resistance” and ongoing plans. “Let’s keep standing,” he added.

Faced with the impact of Western sanctions, Russian authorities are stepping up efforts to limit the impact of the financial blockade.

On Wednesday, the Central Bank announced, according to Russian news agencies, measures to prevent foreigners from selling their shares on the Russian stock exchange and from withdrawing funds from the country, in an attempt to stem the hemorrhage of foreign investment.

The Russian central bank also said on Wednesday that it would temporarily suspend transfers of foreign legal entities and individuals from various countries to overseas accounts. The bank also said it will temporarily limit transfers to some countries to the equivalent of $5,000 a month for non-residents who do not have an account.

The monetary authority did not specify how long the restrictions, which do not apply to local investors, will last.

Foreigners held about 3 trillion rubles ($28 billion) in ruble-denominated sovereign debt out of a total market of 15.5 trillion rubles, according to central bank data as of Feb.

As a result of the sanctions, Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank, announced its exit from the European market.

Several international companies have announced the decision to leave the country and to stop investments after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. On Wednesday, Exxon Mobil said it would pull out of Russia, joining a growing list of Western companies rejecting Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. See the list.

Below are the main economic measures Russia has taken so far to try to protect itself from sanctions:

On Monday (28), the Central Bank of Russia raised its benchmark interest rate by 10.5 percentage points to 20%.

From Tuesday (1), Russian residents are prohibited from transferring money abroad

Exporters are now required to convert 80% of their foreign currency income earned since January 1 into rubles

Russia has imposed temporary restrictions on foreign investors, who cannot sell assets and holdings and withdraw money from the country.

The Russian central bank resumed buying gold on the domestic market

