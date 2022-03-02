Russia responds to sanctions; Ruble devaluation threatens Russian economy

MOSCOW – The latest rounds of sanctions from Western countries continue to impact the Russian economy and citizens are already beginning to feel the brunt of the currency’s devaluation. In reply to Russia will impose temporary restrictions on the outflow of Russian goods, the prime minister said, Mikhail Mishustin this Tuesday, 1st.

“A draft presidential decree was prepared to introduce temporary restrictions on exit [de investidores estrangeiros] of Russian assets to allow companies to make lucid decisions and not under political pressure,” the prime minister said, according to state news agencies.

You U.S, Europe and allied countries have adopted sanctions of historic magnitude against Russia because of its invasion of ukraine. Punitive measures include closing airspace to Russian aircraft throughout the European Unionthe exclusion of Russian banks from Swift – a major international financial transfer system – and, above all, sanctions against the Russian president, Vladimir Putinand its close circle.

In this onslaught, Switzerland broke with its traditional neutrality and announced that it was joining the measures taken by Europe and the United States. Following these measures, a massive haemorrhage of foreign capital from Russia began.

The measure announced by the prime minister follows announcements made by major foreign investors, including BP and Shell, that they were withdrawing from Russia. The government seems to expect such investors to eventually change their minds.

The move also appears to be aimed at preventing capital flight at a time when sanctions have hampered the Central Bank’s access to its foreign exchange reserves. The Central Bank also ordered a freeze on all dividend payments by Russian companies abroad.

Mastercard and Visa announced on Monday that they would no longer serve transactions from blocked Russian banks, and Disney announced that it would stop distributing its latest films in Russia. Such measures underscore that Russia’s restrictions will not stop the extreme rupture of trade ties between Russia and the West.

In a matter of weeks, Russia has gone from a profitable bet on rising oil prices to an uninvestable market. The Swift system said it is just waiting for the list of banks that must be disconnected from its financial messaging system as sanctions are implemented.

With Moscow’s stock market closed for a second day on Tuesday, European Union-sanctioned Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman warned that exiting Russian assets could be difficult even without the temporary ban. “I don’t think we would be able to sell assets in Russia right now because there are no buyers at the moment,” Fridman told reporters in London.

Ruble devaluation threatens standard of living

The ruble returned to historic lows and weakened to 100 against the dollar in Moscow trade and fell further in overseas markets on Tuesday, threatening Russians’ living standards.

The currency found some support after Russian authorities ordered exporting companies, including some of the world’s biggest energy producers, to Gazprom The Rosneft, sold 80% of their foreign exchange earnings on the market, as the Central Bank’s own ability to intervene in currency markets was stifled. But the ruble’s brief gains still left it well below the 75 per dollar and 87 per euro that it traded before.

After a short-lived rally in early trading, the currency fell 5.4% to 99.73 against the dollar during Moscow afternoon, and lost 3.5% to 109.68 against the euro, falling to the Monday’s record low of 122.

The ruble will be guided by state measures to sell foreign currency domestically and could even firm up if people start selling dollars, fearing to keep savings in US currency, said Dmitry Polevoy, chief investment officer at LockoInvest.

The ruble has fallen since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, even losing a third of its value, prompting the Central Bank to more than double interest rates to 20% and adopt a series of other urgent measures.

To understand How Putin has prepared the Russian economy for sanctions since the annexation of Crimea Since paying a heavy price for the annexation of Ukrainian territory in 2014, Russia has tried to make its economy sanction-proof and isolation-proof.

“The Bank of Russia’s substantial interest rate hike failed to stabilize the ruble,” said Piotr Matys, senior foreign exchange analyst at In Touch Capital Markets. “The currency movements are a clear indication that even such a drastic move is not enough to improve the negative sentiment towards the ruble as it is impossible for foreign investors to invest in Russian assets.”

The weak ruble is expected to hit living standards in Russia and spur already high inflation, while Western sanctions are expected to create shortages of essential goods that people in Russia have grown accustomed to, such as cars.

The Institute of International Finance (IIF), a trade group representing major banks, also warned that Russia is likely to default on its foreign debt and its economy will experience a double-digit contraction this year.

The Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance did not respond to a request by Reuters for comment on the possibility of a default. Inflation will increase in the short term, but in the long term it may decrease as people in Russia switch to a money-saving mode, said Polevoy of LockoInvest./AFP and REUTERS