Russia shows photo of Ukrainians who sent ‘if f…’ enemies in island defense

The Russian Defense Ministry displayed a photo of Ukrainian border guards. captured during a raid last week on the island of Zmiinyi, or Snake Island (Ukraine). The Ukrainian military became a sensation in the international press and on social media after send the Russian enemies “if f…”

In a recording, confirmed as authentic by the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, a crew member of a Russian military vessel tells the Ukrainians to give up control of the island:

“This is a Russian warship. I propose that you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary casualties. Otherwise, you will be hit. Do you hear?”

The Ukrainians’ response was cursing: “Ship from Russia, go f…”

Initially, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky went so far as to say that 13 men died defending the island. They were treated like heroes.

Cobra Island, Ukraine Photo: Google Maps

But all are alive, according to Russia. They were taken to Sevastopol, Crimea, a region annexed by the Russians in 2014, with the status of prisoners of waraccording to “Metro”.

“We are delighted to hear that our brothers are alive and well”said a statement from the Ukrainian Navy released on Monday (28/2).

The tiny Cobra Island is located not far from the Danube Delta, an area rich in oil and gas reserves. It houses the village of Beloe, where the border guards lived. In 2009, the site was at the center of a maritime border dispute between Romania and Ukraine. The issue was resolved at the International Court of Justice in The Hague (Netherlands).