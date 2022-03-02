Russia suspends fertilizer sales to Brazil

According to Ambassador Sergey Lukashevich, Russia was forced to suspend fertilizer sales to Brazilian agribusiness

As a first-time ally of Russia, Belarus has already been impacted by the sanctions imposed on the country by Vladimir Putin. And the effect is direct in Brazil. According to Ambassador Sergey Lukashevich, your country was forced to suspend sales of fertilizers to Brazilian agribusiness because the flow was prohibited by Lithuania, which closed its borders. “Is this democracy?” he asks. Belarus accounts for 20% of all fertilizers consumed by Brazil. Without these products, the supply will decrease and the price will skyrocket — in the last years, they were 155% more expensive.

Lukashevich recalls that all eyes in the world are on his country, which yesterday hosted the first meeting between negotiators from Russia and Ukraine. There will be a second round of conversations. In his opinion, the war in Eastern Europe has a lot to do with the way in which the then Soviet Union dissolved. Important areas were donated to countries without the people who lived in them being heard. The result is constant ethnic conflict in these regions. The diplomat says that his country is ready to receive refugees from the war. Below are the main excerpts from the interview with the Correio.

“Many people are now looking towards Belarusian territory, where the first step towards more serious solutions is being taken. Naturally, as Belarus’ ambassador to Brazil, I would like Brazilians to see my country as a tourist destination with forests and blue lakes and delicious local cuisine. We all look forward to peace agreements. This is not the first time that we have organized peace talks on Ukraine in Belarus.” – stressed Lukashevich.

Will the country be subject to sanctions like Russia?

It is increasingly surprising to look at countries that consider themselves models of democracy, teachers of all teachers. They think that they are the ones the whole world should take as an example in all matters. The contours of the Soviet Union are becoming more and more visible in these unions, as there were many good things in the USSR: free medicine and education, people without unemployment. The dictatorship of democracy is a phrase I did not invent, but it could not be more appropriate for the contemporary period of human development. How can democracy be promoted by undemocratic means? Obviously, the punishment is a sanction, in order to destroy countries that do not like it, in the event that military measures cannot be applied. Yes, you are right, Belarus has sanctions that have their direct impact on Brazil.

How is Brazil affected?

O Belarusian potash, which represents 20% of the Brazilian market, is now impossible to deliver to Brazilian consumers, because “democratic” Lithuania, our northern neighbor with its 2.7 million inhabitants, prohibited the transit of our potash to Brazil, with its 214 million inhabitants, under the slogans “democracy”. This is not an elegant way to deprive Brazil of fertilizers for soy, corn and coffee. Hunger increases in this country and diminishes the competitive advantage of Brazil’s agricultural products in world markets.

Ocean freight giants suspend container shipping to Russia

Shipping giants Maersk and MSC Cargo have announced the temporary suspension of all container shipping to or from Russia, joining a number of other companies following Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

The Danish Maersk highlighted that the stability and security of its activities are already being directly and indirectly affected by international sanctions, which motivated the decision. The suspension, which covers all Russian ports, does not include food, medical and humanitarian supplies, Maersk said.

Several international companies have also announced their decision to leave the country and stop investments after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, including oil giants Shell and BP, which have been operating in the country for decades. THE Maersk owns 31% of Russian port operator Global Portswhich operates six terminals in Russia and two in Finland.

Consequences of suspensions

Freight suspensions are just one of the barriers facing Russian foreign trade. With the entry into force of sanctions from European countries and the United States, Russia has been practically disconnected from the global financial system, and is now facing difficulties in paying and receiving from abroad.

The decision of companies can also generate new difficulties for the entire global supply chain, already compromised by the pandemic – which resulted in supply problems and high prices around the globe.

