Russia tries to contain investor stampede as sanctions rattle economy

LONDON (Reuters) – Russia said it was imposing temporary restrictions on foreigners seeking to exit Russian assets on Tuesday in a bid to stem a fast-paced exodus of investors fueled by Western sanctions imposed after the Ukraine invasion.

Russian assets went into freefall on Tuesday, with London-listed MSCI Russia ETF shares plummeting 50% and Russia’s biggest bank, Sberbank, falling 21% as investors sought an escape route from the country.

Major money managers including hedge fund Man Group and British asset manager abrdn have been cutting their positions in Russia even after the ruble fell to a record low.

“There is certainly a willingness by asset managers and benchmark providers to get rid of exposure to Russia in their portfolios and indices,” said Kaspar Hense, senior portfolio manager at Bluebay Asset Management in London.

“The big question is where do buyers show up?”

Moscow’s decision to impose capital controls means billions of dollars of bonds held by foreigners in Russia are at risk of being held.

British asset manager Liontrust suspended trading in its Russia fund, while prices of some of the most popular Russian-focused exchange-traded funds were trading at a discount to liquid asset values.

Rating agency Fitch has identified 11 Russia-focused funds that have been suspended, with total assets under management of 4.4 billion euros at the end of January, a spokesperson said by email.

will not invest

In a matter of weeks, Russia has gone from a profitable bet on rising oil prices to an ‘uninvestable’ market with a central bank crippled by sanctions, big banks excluded from the international payments system and capital controls stifling cash flows.

Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc blocked several Russian financial institutions from their networks and Germany’s market regulator BaFin said it was closely monitoring the European arm of Russian bank VTB, which was no longer accepting new customers.

Shares of some European banks remained under pressure after sharp declines on Monday due to creditors’ exposure to Russia. The sector remained volatile as Moscow began the sixth day of its invasion.

Asset manager abrdn has about £2bn of client cash invested in Russia and Belarus and has been cutting its positions, Chief Executive Stephen Bird said.

“We will not invest in Russia and Belarus for the foreseeable future,” Bird said.

Man Group has cut its investments in Russia in recent weeks and now has “negligible” exposure to Russia and Ukraine across its entire portfolio, its chief financial officer, Antoine Forterre, told Reuters on Tuesday.

The European Central Bank has put banks with close ties to Russia, such as Raiffeisen and the European arm of the VTB, under close scrutiny after sweeping financial sanctions from the West have already pushed a Russian creditor to the brink, two sources told Reuters.

Tuesday’s stock price swings and investor comments come as Russia faces increasing isolation from the invasion of Ukraine, where attacks by Vladimir Putin’s troops face stiff resistance despite heavy bombing and a huge military convoy outside Kiev.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related