Russia vs Ukraine: invasion reaches 7th day with 2nd round of negotiation

Volodymyr Zelensky is given a standing ovation by the President of the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen, and other members of the European Parliament (photo: JOHN THYS / AFP)

This Wednesday (7/2), on the seventh day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, representatives of the two countries will meet in Belarus for the second round of negotiations. The first meeting, held on Monday (2/28), lasted five hours and ended without any progress between the parties.

Ukraine said it had come to the meeting with the aim of achieving an immediate ceasefire, while Russia has not officially disclosed what it intended.

Despite not having taken a position, Putin already had in mind a series of demands, which include, for example, the recognition of Crimea and Ukrainian “neutral status”, with guarantees that the country would not join NATO or the Union. European.

Biden calls Putin a dictator, shuts down airspace

During the traditional speech at the State of the Union, this Tuesday (1/3). US President Joe Biden called Putin a dictator and said he will pay for his actions. “Six days ago, Russian Vladimir Putin sought to shake the foundations of the free world thinking he could make it bow to his threatening ways. But he miscalculated,” he declared.

The American leader also closed airspace to Russia and said the United States would release oil stockpiles to curb the price.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media that he called Biden and asked the US president to deliver a strong message against Russia during his State of the Union address.

NATO calls emergency meeting

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has declared that it will hold an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels on Friday (4/3) to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

The military alliance has already decided to strengthen its eastern flank, although it has anticipated that it has no plans to become involved militarily in the conflict sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: Analysis: how does the war in Ukraine make Brazilian food more expensive?

Zelensky receives a standing ovation in the European Parliament

The president of Ukraine received a standing ovation from members of the European Parliament after giving a strong speech on Tuesday (1/3).

“I believe that we are showing that the EU will be stronger with us. Without you, we will be alone. At the very least, we show that we are as good as you. will conquer the darkness”, declared Zelensky, moved.

Attack hits TV tower The damaged area around the TV tower affected communication in the country. “Channels will not work for a while and backup streaming of some channels will be enabled in the near future,” they said.

World Bank announces $3 billion package

The World Bank (WB) announced this Tuesday (1/3) that it is preparing a US$ 3 billion aid package for Ukraine, which will include at least US$ 350 million in immediate resources.

The IMF, which has a financing program of US$ 2.2 billion under way in the country until June, will evaluate the request for emergency financing next week.

EU bans Russian state channels

The content of the agency Sputnik will be prohibited, as will the transmission in English, German, French and Spanish of Russia Today (RT) on television networks and on the internet within the territory of the EU.

“We are going to ban the Kremlin’s media machine,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday.