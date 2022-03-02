Russia will continue invasion of Ukraine until it fulfills its ‘set goals’, says minister

In the east of the country, the city of Mariupol, which separates Crimea from the breakaway regions of Donestk and Luhansk, has been left without power after further Russian attacks.

Mariupol is located in a strategic region



the government of Russia informed that it will continue the invasion of Ukraine until you reach your goals. The announcement was made by the Minister of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, during a press conference. “The Russian Armed Forces will continue the special military operation until the objectives set are met,” Shoigu said. Among the objectives cited by the minister are the “demilitarization” and “denazification” of Ukraine, in addition to guaranteeing Russia’s protection against the “military threat created by Western countries”. However, despite guaranteeing the continuity of the operation, Shoigu denied that the troops are attacking infrastructure and civilian or residential targets and repeated the speech that the Ukrainian armed forces are using civilians as shields. “Multiple rocket launchers and large-caliber mortars are installed in the courtyards of buildings close to schools and kindergartens,” said the minister. Similar statements were made by the President Vladimir Putinwhich raised fears of an intensification of attacks in urban areas.

While Shoigu was talking about continuing the operation, Russian forces faced Ukrainian resistance on several fronts. The city of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine was left without power after a Russian offensive. “Mariupol and Volnovakha are ours. […] The two cities are under pressure from the enemy, but they are resisting. In Mariupol, the power lines have been cut and the city is without electricity,” said Pavlo Kirilenko, governor of the region. According to him, Volnovakha, which has just over 20,000 inhabitants, was “destroyed” by the conflict. The commander of the separatist forces in the territory of Donestk, Eduard Basurin, said that Mariupol will be surrounded on Tuesday, 1st, but that civilians will be able to leave the place through humanitarian corridors until Wednesday. The two cities are considered strategic for the Russians because they lie between territories controlled by pro-Russian rebels and the Crimean peninsula. The Russians want to take the city to unite the two territories.

*With information from AFP