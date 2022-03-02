‘Russian advance on Kiev has stopped’, says US

Russians would be regrouping, rethinking and trying to adapt to the challenges they face in reaching Ukraine’s capital.

Maxar Technologies / AFP Satellite image shows Russian military trucks and vehicles in convoy heading towards Kiev



The Russian military convoy, more than 60 km long, stopped momentarily on the way to Kiev. The information was provided by an employee of the Defense of the U.S. “In general, we feel that the Russian military move towards Kiev is currently at a standstill”, he told journalists and declared that this pause is related to maintenance and logistics itself. “We also believe that, in general, Russians themselves are regrouping, rethinking and trying to adapt to the challenges they face,” she said.

the invasion of Russia The Ukraine has reached its sixth day, and although the massive Russian convoy is not moving at the moment, the US believes it still intends to encircle the Ukrainian capital. The US Defense official also reported that the Ukrainian force continues to defy the invading force and that the Russians have not found control of the country’s skies. “Apparently, not everyone was fully trained and prepared, or even warned that they would be sent to a combat operation,” the official said, referring to the Russian army, which they believe is weakening every day even though there is no evidence. against that statement.