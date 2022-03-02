Russian banks are barred from using Visa and Mastercard networks

The companies’ decision is retaliation for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a response to sanctions charges.

Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP Sanctions are being applied by Western countries in retaliation for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine



Visa and MasterCardtwo credit card companies in the U.S, said they will prevent Russian banks from using their networks. In a message published on Monday night, the director general of Mastercard, Michael Miebach, reported that it “has blocked several financial institutions in its payments network in response to sanctions orders” and added that the company will continue to work with regulators in the coming days to fully respect our obligations. Visa’s announcement was made through the website and it said that it “promptly takes steps to ensure compliance with applicable sanctions”. The group notes that it is “ready to comply with any additional sanctions that may be implemented.” This position is due to the invasion of Russia The Ukraine which took place on Thursday, the 24th, and is now in its sixth day.