Russian convoy signals change in Ukraine invasion strategy

It has been a menacing presence in the war in Ukraine: Satellite images show a military convoy stretching 64 kilometers in length on a road north of Kievwith several houses and buildings being seen burning nearby.

Experts fear the convoy, which includes supplies and armored attack vehicles, could be used to encircle and isolate the capital or launch an all-out attack. The front end of the convoy is just 30 kilometers from the capital.

“What we’re seeing is basically Phase 2, which is a shift to a much more brutal, tactless, unrestrained war that will lead to a lot more civilian casualties and bloodier battles,” he said. Mathieu Bouléguean expert on Russian warfare at Chatham House, an institute of political leadership in London.

Although the Ukrainian military has air power and missiles capable of hitting the convoy, its abilities are limited. Targeting such a long convoy would present its own challenges, as well as risk inciting Russia to retaliate.

“Ukrainians attacking from the air would have to make the decision to take their very limited Air Force and go after a very difficult target,” he said. Frederick W. Kagan, director of the Critical Threats project at the American Enterprise Institute, which partnered with the Institute of the Study of War to provide updates on the Russian invasion. He noted that the Russian military is likely defending the convoy aggressively.

It is also possible that Ukrainian commanders were waiting to face the armored vehicles until they entered Kiev, where they could be more easily destroyed while confined to city streets and where neighborhoods could provide plenty of hiding places and protection for soldiers firing anti-tank missiles.

Experts have warned that it is still too early to say the exact purpose of the convoy. The Russians could use the convoy in a pincer movement to cut through the northeast of the country. But they said Russia appeared to be adapting its initial strategy.

Under this strategy, Kremlin leaders wrongly assumed that Ukrainian forces would suffer a quick defeat against a superior Russian army and that Russian forces could quickly take major cities without much of a fight. Instead, they were paralyzed by strong resistance from the Ukrainian military and citizens who took up arms.

So what do we know about this train? Excessive clouds made it difficult to get a continuous or complete view of the area or a clear sense of convoy movement. It was unclear whether the buildings and houses seen in flames were attacked.

The convoy is dotted along a road that stretches from Antonov Airport north towards the village of Prybirsk for approximately 60 kilometers, according to Maxar Technologies, which released the images.

It includes trucks supplying food for soldiers and fuel for vehicles, but most of it, in Boulègue’s estimation, is made up of miles and miles of heavy artillery.

The train is not a continuous line. Some vehicles are spaced apart from each other, while in some sections two or three military vehicles are moving side by side across the road. Kagan said it was notable that the convoy was not composed entirely of attack vehicles.

A Pentagon official said Tuesday that Russian forces had been affected by shortages of fuel, food and spare parts. Kagan said several trucks in the column likely contained essential supplies to avoid further logistical problems.

Kagan noted that when Russia initially concentrated its forces, particularly on the Belarusian border before its advance, it did not appear to have built the kind of logistical base normally deployed before an attack was launched. That, he said, helped explain why Russia’s incursion failed to quickly capture the capital.

While it is not uncommon for an invading force to have such logistical challenges, he said it is unusual to persist several days into an invasion and a military operation that President Vladimir Putin has spent at least months preparing for.

“This reflects the fact that this invasion was indeed poorly planned, poorly prepared and is being poorly conducted,” Kagan said. “This column reflects, in part, that Russia struggled to adjust to the problems they created by the way they prepared and conducted this attack.”

Despite Russia’s superior firepower and resources visible in the miles of weaponry outside Kiev, Kagan said the outcome of the battle will not be an inevitable conclusion, noting how Ukraine’s forces and civilians have shown unexpected resilience. “I would hedge that bet,” he said.

