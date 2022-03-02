Russian IL-76 aircraft seen flying in nuclear-charged NATO airspace; understand

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the closure of NATO airspace to Russian planes, a flight caught the eye as it was seen over Europe. The matter gained repercussion, but the flight has an explanation.

The flight was carried out on the morning of this Tuesday (01) between Moscow and Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, by the Ilyushin IL-76 of Volga-Dnepr Airlines, a private Russian company and the country’s largest cargo airline.

The route drew attention because it avoided Ukraine, flew over Poland, a member of NATO and the European Union, which banned flights from Russia or airlines from there, and, obviously, because it was destined for another country. – member of the bloc and of the military alliance, Slovakia.

Faced with the repercussion that the subject was gaining, the Slovak government itself went public to explain the reason for the flight. According to the Ministry of Economy, in an official statement, the flight made by IL-76 was transporting nuclear fuel from Russia to the country’s reactors.

Slovakia was part of the Soviet Union (still as Czechoslovakia) and today has four PWR/VVER (Pressurized Water Reactor) nuclear reactors, with the same technology that is used in Brazil at Angra Plants 1, 2 and, in the future, 3.

These reactors, like the others, use enriched uranium rods where the fission of atoms takes place, generating heat, heating the water and transforming it into steam that drives the turbines, and thus generating energy, according to Indústrias Nucleares Brasileiras.

Obtaining this material is the main challenge to generate nuclear energy and also create nuclear weapons, and not all countries have this capability. Therefore, Slovakia needs to import the rods.

According to the country’s Minister of Economy, Richard Sulík, “After gas and oil, our economy has another guaranteed energy. I am grateful that we were able to manage the logistics for this, and I would like to thank the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Transport for the excellent coordination with the permits.”.

The permissions that the minister talks about are the exceptions that Poland, Slovakia and other countries have made to the ban on Russian flights. Among them are humanitarian and essential flights, as was the case with this nuclear fuel load.



