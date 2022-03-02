Russian minister says only alternative to economic sanctions is ‘nuclear war’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this Wednesday (2) that the United States President Joe Bidenknows that the only alternative to economic sanctions against his country is a Third World War, which would be “a devastating nuclear war”.

In an interview with Al Jazeera television, Lavrov said Biden “has experience and knows that there is no alternative to sanctions other than world war.”





Biden announced in his speech late Tuesday night (1st) new sanctions against Russia, such as closing American airspace to Russian airlines, and said the United States would protect all NATO member countries. North Atlantic Treaty Organization) that are close to Russia.



















