Russian oligarchs’ superyachts head to Maldives for refuge

With ever-increasing restrictions on travel in the West, Russian oligarchs are looking for ways to evade sanctions and gain access to their assets, including luxury and ostentatious brands such as yachts. And the escape route is anything but modest. In recent days, an increasing number of superyachts have been noticed in the Indian Ocean, cruising between the idyllic islands of Seychelles in Africa and the Maldives in Asia.

The four biggest luxury yachts in the Maldives right now are Russian-owned, according to an analysis of ship data by Bloomberg. The largest, the 140-meter Ocean Victory, belongs to steel tycoon Victor Rashnikov, according to SuperyatchFan.com. while another – the 238-foot Clio – is on to aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska. the NordThe 465-foot tower, owned by Alexei Mordashov, another steel billionaire, is in the Seychelles after departing the Maldives, the data shows. Russian banker Andrey Kostin’s Sea Rhapsody is heading to the island after leaving Turkey on February 18.

The moves come as Western nations target billionaires’ assets to undermine Russian financial elite support for Putin’s actions. In his speech last Tuesday, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, said the US and its allies are preparing to seize the yachts, luxury apartments and private jets. An estimated 7% to 10% of the global superyacht fleet is owned by Russians, according to the Superyacht Group.