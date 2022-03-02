Russian oligarchs’ superyachts head to Maldives for refuge

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Russian oligarchs’ superyachts head to Maldives for refuge 5 Views

.
Nord, at 465 feet, belongs to steel billionaire Alexei Mordashov and is moving between Seychelles and the Maldives Axel Heimken/picture alliance/Getty Images