Russian paratroopers land in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city – News

Russian paratroopers landed in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city with 1.4 million people, early on Wednesday, the local army said, evoking the ongoing fighting in this major city in the east of the country.

“Russian air troops landed in Kharkiv… and attacked a local military hospital,” the Ukrainian army said in a statement on Telegram. “There is a fight going on between the invaders and the Ukrainians,” he added.

This announcement comes on the seventh day of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, which began on February 24 and intensified on Tuesday, after a first phase without major victories for Moscow.

Kharkov, near the Russian border, had been bombed the day before that left at least 10 dead and more than 20 wounded, according to local officials.

In Mariupol, near the Sea of ​​Azov, more than a hundred people were injured on Tuesday by Russian fire, said the city’s mayor, Vadim Boichenko.





And further west, in Kherson, whose access was already controlled by Russian forces, they took control of the train station and port, according to its mayor Igor Kolykhayev.

The Ukrainian army had warned of invading troops maneuvering to surround and attack the country’s main cities, including Kiev, where a huge column of Russian vehicles and weapons is headed, according to satellite images.



