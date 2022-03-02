Russian soldiers surrender and sabotage vehicles, says Pentagon official

Russian soldiers participating in the conflicts in Ukraine, which extend for the seventh day this Wednesday (2), would be surrendering en masse and sabotaging their own vehicles to avoid fighting. The information was confirmed by a senior Pentagon official to The New York Times, on condition of anonymity. The military would be plagued by low troop morale and shortages of fuel and food.





According to information from the top Pentagon official, some Russian units laid down their weapons without a fight, after facing resistance from the Ukrainian defense. To the newspaper, the source reportedly said that a significant number of Russian troops are young, poorly trained and ill-prepared for the attacks.

In some cases, according to the official, there are reports that Russian troops would have opened holes in the vehicles’ gas tanks to avoid combat. The Pentagon official did not elaborate, however, on how the troops would have arrived at those assessments. The information would have come to his knowledge from statements made by captured Russian soldiers and from communications intercepts.

According to the newspaper, these indications may help explain why Russian forces, made up of a 64 km convoy of tanks and armored vehicles, took so long to move to Kiev, Ukraine’s capital.

In addition to facing fuel and food shortages, Russian commanders leading attacks towards Kiev, according to the official, may be “regrouping and rethinking” invasion plans to seize the capital, which is considered inevitable. by US intelligence.

“They have a lot of power available,” the Pentagon official said, adding that 80% of the more than 150,000 Russian troops gathered on Ukraine’s borders had joined the conflict.





Russian advances and obstacles

US analysts, according to the Pentagon official, were impressed by the “risk-averse behavior”. Russia launched a land and sea landing to take Mariupol, an important port city on the Sea of ​​Azov, but landed forces some distance away. This allowed the Russians extra time and space to mount the invasion, but it gave the city a chance to prepare.

Russia’s vaunted air force has yet to gain superiority over Ukraine, with Russian warplanes thwarted by Ukrainian fighter jets and a surprising array of air defenses, the Pentagon official analyzed.

For Russian forces leaving Belarus, logistical problems proved to be persistent. Before the attacks began, US and British intelligence pointed out supply chain problems for Russian troops in Belarus.





During the military exercises, some of the soldiers would have been receiving inadequate supplies of food and fuel, according to analysts. But US officials told allies that the Russians resolved the problem in mid-February. According to a European official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, this would have been one of the reasons why American warnings about the start of the confrontation intensified.

However, recent obstacles show that Russian forces still face supply chain problems. According to the American newspaper, logistical failures may explain the slowness of the convoy of military equipment towards Kiev – a major tactical failure for the Ukrainian military, the European official said.

Russian officials, according to the European source, hoped to have secured air supremacy, at least around Kiev. But the fact that Ukrainian air defense systems are still operating poses danger to both Russian aircraft and the equipment convoy.























