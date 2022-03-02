Russian Today and Sputnik banned in the European Union

The 27 countries of the EU (European Union) decided this Tuesday (1st) to ban the transmission of Russian state-owned media RT Russia today) and Sputnik. They also authorized the exclusion of “some Russian banks” from the Swift interbank messaging system.

The content of the agency Sputnik will be prohibited, as will the transmission in English, German, French and Spanish of Russia Today on television networks and on the internet within the territory of the EU.

“We are going to ban the Kremlin’s media machine,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday.

Member state representatives also agreed to bar Europeans from participating in projects that are funded by Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the French EU presidency said on Twitter.

This wave of sanctions against Russia will come into force on Wednesday after its publication in the EU’s Official Journal, which will specify the names of the affected banks.

Western allies had announced on Saturday their intention to exclude Russian banks from Swift to reinforce Russia’s “isolation”.

The sanction is considered a financial “atomic weapon”: the system facilitates operations such as the transit of payment orders and orders for the transfer of funds between banks.