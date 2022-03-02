Russia’s largest bank announces exit from the European market

Russia’s biggest bank Sberbank announced its exit from European markets on Wednesday, days after the ECB warned that Sberbank Europe and its subsidiaries in Croatia and Slovenia were “bankrupt or likely to go bankrupt”.

Sberbank spokeswoman Polina Trizonova said in a statement that the bank’s Swiss subsidiary will not be affected by the decision. “Sberbank’s Swiss subsidiary is not part of the Sberbank Europe Group, the bank in Switzerland continues to operate normally.”

Sberbank is Russia’s largest bank and its controller is the Russian government, which holds more than 50% of the shares. The institution is publicly traded, and its shares are plummeting 84% this Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange (the London Stock Exchange).

The Russian bank has customers in 18 countries, including operations in Europe, the US, India and China, but European countries and the US have adopted a series of sanctions against Russia and Russian companies over the country’s attack on Ukraine.

On Monday (28), the European Central Bank (ECB) warned that “Sberbank Europe and its subsidiaries in Croatia and Slovenia are going bankrupt or likely to go bankrupt” due to bailouts.

According to the ECB, the withdrawals that affected the bank were “the result of the reputational impact of geopolitical tensions” and Sberbank Europe AG and its subsidiaries in Croatia and Slovenia were “in a situation of insolvency or at risk of insolvency due to the deterioration of their financial situation”. liquidity”.

In view of the situation, the ECB’s Single Resolution Board declared on the same day a moratorium on Sberbank Europe AG, which is headquartered in Vienna, Austria, and also has subsidiaries in Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Serbia.

Subsidiaries in Croatia and Slovenia resumed operations on Wednesday after being sold to Croatian Postbank and NLB, respectively, and the Single Resolution Board ruled that no action was required for the Austrian parent.

