Russia’s largest bank Sberbank announces exit from the European market | Economy

The Sberbank group, Russia’s main bank, announced on Wednesday that it was withdrawing from the European market, in the face of tough Western sanctions it faces in reprisal for the invasion of Ukraine.

“In the current situation, Sberbank has decided to withdraw from the European market,” the bank said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

On Monday, the European Central Bank (ECB) had already warned of the risk of a “break” for Sberbank’s European branch, after “significant deposit outflows”.

The bank’s European branches face “irregular outflows of funds and threats to the safety of their employees and branches,” the statement added.

The group reported that Sberbank is not in a position to provide liquidity to its European branches due to a provision of the Russian Central Bank.

Sanctions make Russians run to banks

The bank is present in eight European countries: Germany, Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovenia, Serbia and Bosnia Herzegovina.

“Sberbank’s (European) branches have a high level of capital and assets, customer funds are guaranteed in accordance with local laws,” the bank said.

The Sberbank branch in Switzerland is not involved, Polina Trizonova, the bank’s communications director, said in a statement: “The Sberbank branch in Switzerland is not part of the Sberbank Europe group. The bank in Switzerland continues to operate normally.

European Union sanctions seek to deny Russian banks access to international capital markets.