Sanctions create disorder in Russian oil trade, with ship rejection by importers in Europe and Asia

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian oil producers are delaying sales offers due to a lack of buyers, with importers in Europe and Asia rejecting Russian boats amid growing disruption caused by sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war against Ukraine.

The West and many other countries moved quickly to impose sanctions on Russian companies, banks and individuals following the Russian invasion of Ukraine last week. Moscow classifies its actions in the neighboring country as a “special operation”.

Oil company Surgutneftegaz added 80,000 tonnes of Ural oil to its March shipment schedule at the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk and offered the cargo in a public offering, traders said, although previous attempts to sell cargoes through offers have failed.

“Exports by sea in March will not be made. Nobody wants to buy, transport or store Russian oil. It’s a big problem,” said a Russian oil trader.

The Malaysian government said a Russian-flagged oil tanker, targeted by US sanctions, would not be able to call at the port of Kuala Linggi, underlining global pressure to strangle companies linked to Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s energy supply is not a direct target of the sanctions, but there are growing concerns that oil and gas exports will be hit by the repercussions of restrictions imposed on other sectors.

“They said, no direct sanctions on energy, but it is still impossible to open a letter of credit for commercial operations,” a trader said.

Energy companies BP and Shell have abandoned multibillion-dollar positions in Russia, while banks, airlines, automakers and others have cut shipments, ended partnerships and labeled Moscow’s shares unacceptable.

Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft plans to increase oil supplies to 40.3 million tonnes via its network in March from 35.7 million tonnes in February, according to the RIA news agency.

Transneft, which handles more than 80% of Russia’s total oil production, also plans to increase shipments to China this month via the ESPO pipeline to 2.48 million tonnes from 2.22 million tonnes. tonnes in February, according to the TASS news agency.

