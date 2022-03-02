Santander releases installments of up to 60 months

Until the next 24th, Banco Santander is promoting a real estate auction in more than 3 Brazilian states. In addition, lots are already open and bids can now be made through the Mega Auctions website.

Thus, the auctions hold several opportunities to buy residential and commercial properties and land in the municipalities of Rio de Janeiro, Macaé, Campo dos Goytacazes, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, in the Federal District, in Nísia Floresta in Rio Grande do Norte. In addition to São Paulo and São Bernardo do Campo, in the state of São Paulo.

The auction highlights

Among the most sought after properties are a former bank branch in the country’s capital with an initial bid of R$4,509,000, a commercial room in Jacarepaguá, a neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, with 815m², for R$3,800,000 and a 140m² residence in Barra Funda , west of São Paulo, with bids starting at R$1,000,000.

In addition, there are also vacant real estate options. In addition, the financial institution Santander released installments of up to 60 months, with a 20% down payment.

How to participate in the real estate auction?

When accessing the Mega Auctions website, there are several icons to choose which type of auction you want to see the available lots. Once this is done, create an account on the page and enter the auditorium to participate in the bidding rooms. So, just click on the “Place a bid” button and try to buy the chosen lot.

Check out the step-by-step explanation below to participate in the dispute: