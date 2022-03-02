Scandinavia’s second largest airline orders 10 more new Boeing 737 MAX

Boeing 737 800 from Norwegian





The second largest company in Scandinavia, Norwegian announced on Monday (28) the signing of a leasing agreement with AerCap to ten Boeing 737 MAX 8 new and eight used Boeing 737-800s.

The MAXs will join Norwegian in summer 2023, when it expects to have 80 aircraft operating in its fleet, reports our partner Aviacionline. The 737-800, in turn, will already be integrated into the summer 2022 season, when the company’s total fleet will reach 70 aircraft, 19 more than currently.

“The addition of these aircraft will help us achieve our goal of building a larger, more modern and fuel-efficient fleet. This, in turn, will allow us to provide our products and services on a wide network of routes in Nordic countries and European destinations.”commented Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian.





