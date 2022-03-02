Sean Penn abandons car and flees Kiev on foot for Poland

The actor and director Sean Penn61 years old, who was in Kiev to film a documentary about the invasion Russianhad to flee on foot to the Poland among thousands of refugees.

The actor posted a photo on his Twitter on Monday (28), in which he appears with a backpack and carrying luggage on wheels as he walks along the side of a road next to a line of cars.

“Me and two colleagues walked for miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road,” Penn said in the caption of the post. “Almost all the cars in this photo carry only women and children, most with no sign of luggage. A car is their only valuable asset.”

got out safely

A spokeswoman in Los Angeles, Mara Buxbaumtold Reuters by email on Tuesday that Penn “has left Ukraine safely.”

Penn was in Kiev last Thursday, where he attended a press conference at the president’s office. Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the first day of the invasion of Russia, recording footage for a documentary chronicling the crisis, Zelenskiy’s office said in a statement.

“Sean Penn is among those supporting Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for this display of courage and honesty,” the statement said.

Penn is producing the Ukraine documentary for Vice Studios, a US and Canadian digital broadcast and media company, according to Hollywood trade publication Variety.