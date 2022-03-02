Second round of talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place on Wednesday

The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will take place on Wednesday, 2nd, according to information from state agencies in both countries. The meeting should take place on the border between Belarus and Poland.

Last Monday, delegations from Russia and Ukraine met for the first round in Belarus, close to the Ukrainian border. The meeting, which lasted about five hours, produced no tangible results and the two sides said they would meet again in the coming days. Ukraine even classified the negotiation as “difficult”.

The Ukrainian press claims that Russia, in addition to not expanding NATO to Eastern Europe, would have demanded that Ukraine commit to documenting its status of not being part of any bloc and holding a referendum on it, recognizing the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. , abandon the demand for the return of Crimea to Kiev and promote the end of Nazi policies. Ukraine is said to have demanded an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops from the country.

However, Russian troops continue to act on the capital Kiev and other regions of the country. The talks did not stop Russia’s momentum on Ukraine, nor did the Ukrainians stop attempts to move ever closer to the European Union to secure sanctions against Russia and membership in the bloc.

This Wednesday’s talks will take place after Ukraine’s request to join the European Union – formalized in a videoconference to the European Parliament by President Volodymyr Zelensky – which would guarantee Ukrainian rapprochement with Western countries. “I believe we are showing that the EU will be stronger with us. Without you, we will be alone. At the very least, we show that we are as good as you. Prove that you are, in fact, Europeans, and then life will conquer death and light will conquer darkness. Glory to Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian president also said that Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before meaningful ceasefire negotiations can begin.

Zelensky, who has rejected offers to leave the capital Kiev in the face of advancing Russian forces, also said the country would demand legally binding security guarantees if NATO closes the door on Ukraine’s membership prospects.

Regarding the meetings with Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky even said that he does not believe in a positive outcome of the announced negotiations with Russia, but assured that he “will try”: “Honestly, as always, I will say that I do not believe in the outcome of this meeting, but We will try to make sure that no Ukrainian citizen has the slightest doubt that I, as President, did not try to end this war when there was even the slightest possibility”.

Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin had been informed of the negotiations with Ukraine, but that it was too early to “assess” the outcome of the ongoing dialogue. “We have to analyze and then think about the informed perspectives,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry has warned that the country’s army will attack Kiev, in places linked to the country’s security services, as well as special operations units. According to news agencies Tass and RIA, the ministry claims that the attacks are a way to prevent “information attacks” against the country.

In the warning, the Russians issued a warning for civilians to leave areas that could be hit. Among the sites to be targeted are the Security Service of Ukraine and the 72nd Center for Information and Psychological Operations in Kiev.

“We urge citizens involved by Ukrainian nationalists in provocations against Russia and also Kiev residents who live near the stations to leave their homes,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.