see PIS/Pasep calendar, who is entitled and latest news about the salary bonus

O PIS/Pasep 2022 calendar continues paused and only ends at the end of March. O new PIS calendar has the dates of all the beneficiaries of the salary allowance and you can see it complete, as well as the PIS 2022 tablebelow.

Because of problems like I didn’t receive my PIS 2022 and PIS not enabledthere are a lot of people who still want to know who is entitled to PIS 2022. These questions and others about the salary allowance can be answered below.

Consult PIS 2022

Check out the video on how consult PIS 2022:

Double PIS: will there be 2 PIS in 2022?

One of the main doubts of beneficiaries is if the PIS will be doublein 2022. Everyone wants to know how the payments of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022. See below:

Who is entitled to PIS 2022

One of the most frequently asked questions by Brazilians is “who is entitled to PIS 2022?”, the worker needs:

Be registered with PIS/PASEP for at least five years;

Have received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year;

Have exercised remunerated activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

Have your data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Entity) in the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS)/eSocial.

Table of PIS Pasep 2022

Check it out below PIS 2022 table and payment schedule, and dates of the PIS and Pasep 2022 salary allowance.

PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector. Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants. THE PIS 2022 table and the PIS 2022 pay table you can see below:

O value of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract, in 2020.

Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.

Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

1 month worked – BRL 101

2 months worked – BRL 202

3 months worked – BRL 303

4 months worked – BRL 404

5 months worked – BRL 505

6 months worked – R$ 606

7 months worked – R$ 707

8 months worked – BRL 808

9 months worked – BRL 909

10 months worked – BRL 1010

11 months worked – R$ 1,111

12 months worked – BRL 1,212

Withdrawal PIS 2022

Who is entitled to PIS? and have a checking, savings or digital account at Caixa can do the PIS 2022 withdrawal on account credit.

The amount can also be credited to the Digital Social Savings account, automatically opened when accepting the terms of the Caixa Tem application.

For to receive the PIS 2022 fur box has access your digital savings account in the app and follow the steps below:

tap on the withdrawal option and enter the amount you want to withdraw

when informing the value, a code will be generated

the beneficiary will write down this code and, through it, make the withdrawal at an ATM or lottery

2022 PIS Calendar

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO

January february 8 December 29

February February, 10th December 29

March February 15th December 29

April February 17th December 29

May February 22 December 29

June February, 24 December 29

July March, 15 December 29

August March 17 December 29

September March 22 December 29







October March 24 December 29

November March 29th December 29







December March 31 December 29







PIS not enabled, how to solve



What to do if you are not enabled PIS 2022 at Digital Work Portfolio? Check it out below.

Pasep Banco do Brasil Calendar 2022

Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants.

END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO

0 – 1 February 15th December 29

2 – 3 February 17th December 29

4 February 22 December 29

5 February, 24 December 29

6 March, 15 December 29

7 March 17 December 29

8 March 22 December 29

9 March 24 December 29







0800 PIS Box



It is also possible to consult PIS by phone and by CPF. O telephone to consult the PIS is 0800-726-0207 (Caixa ao Cidadão Service), the 0800 PIS Box.

Payment of PIS 2022: Be careful not to lose

Workers registered in the PIS are entitled to the salary bonusbut can lose if you don’t follow the rules for the PIS 2022 withdrawal. Learn how not to lose the benefit:

When will PIS be paid base year 2021?

The allowance of up to one minimum wage is paid to workers enrolled in the Social Integration Program (PIS) or in the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) for at least five years.

It now receives those who worked formally for at least 30 days in 2020, with an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages. There is still no date for those who worked in 2021.