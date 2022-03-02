See the 6th day of the war in 12 images







Service members of pro-Russian troops in uniforms without insignia are seen atop a tank in the separatist-controlled settlement of Mykolaivka (Nikolaevka) as Russia continues its offensive against Ukraine. Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

O Military conflict between Russia and Ukraine reached the sixth day. Tuesday, the 1st, was marked by the offensive of the Vladimir Putin’s troops and by the resistance of Ukrainians – whether trying to leave the country or preparing to face the Russian army.

During the day, the communications and transmission tower in the capital Kiev was attacked and five people died in the action. Agencies also reported that Russia was ready to attack sites belonging to Ukraine’s security services and special operations unit in Kiev.

Despite the offensive, the Russian Defense Ministry said the troops did not hit civilian targets on Ukrainian territory, only military structures. However, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry reported that 352 Ukrainian civilians had already been killed between Thursday, the 24th, and Monday, the 28th. Of these, 14 were children. Another 1,684 people were injured, including 116 children.

See in the gallery below how the 6th day of the war in Ukraine went.



