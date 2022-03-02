See the Brazilian stocks that fell and rose the most in NY – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 4 mins ago Business Comments Off on See the Brazilian stocks that fell and rose the most in NY – Money Times 0 Views

Embraer
the invasion of Ukraine through the Russia escalated with direct attacks on the capital Kiev, including the destruction of a TV tower (Image: Reuters/Paulo Whitaker)

the index Brazilian Titanswhich follows the 20 ADRThe most popular Brazilian companies in NY ended Tuesday (1st) with an appreciation of 0.28%, at 19,066 points. The performance far outperformed the world’s major indices, which ended the session down or sharply lower.

the invasion of Ukraine through the Russia escalated with direct attacks on the capital Kiev, including the destruction of a TV tower.

With that, the S&P 500 (SPX) dropped 1.78%, the dow jones (DJI) fell by 1.76% and the Nasdaq 100 (US100) fell by 1.59%. In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell by 2.22% to 453.53 points.

Santander
Spain’s Santander, which is headquartered in Europe, was the worst-hit bank (Image: Renan Dantas/Money Times)

ups and downs

The observation of the table below with the biggest valuations and devaluations reveals a trend also observed in other exchanges around the world.

the rise of Petroleum (UKOIL) benefits the shares of producers of the commodity, such as Petrobras (PBR; PBR.A) which had the biggest increase of the day, while affecting airlines suffering from the increase in jet fuel prices, such as Goal (GOAL) and the Blue (BLUE), among the biggest drops of the session.

It is also worth noting that the financial sector registered a decline. The Spanish Santander (BSBR), which has its headquarters in Europe, was the hardest hit.

Check the quotes:

CompanyCodePriceVar. %
PetrobrasPBR.A$13.523.28%
PetrobrasPBR$14.682.73%
OKOK$18.862.00%
CSNSID$4.941.86%
GerdauGGB$4.951.64%
over parPMU$2.930.69%
electrobrasEBR.B$6.620.00%
CemigCIG$2.51-0.40%
knowSBS$7.97-0.50%
TimTIMB$13.07-0.76%
BradescoBBD$3.83-0.78%
AliveLIVE$9.67-1.23%
BRFBRFS$3.13-1.26%
Sugar LoafCBD$4.49-1.32%
Itaú UnibancoITUB$4.74-1.86%
SantanderBSBR$5.74-2.21%
GoalGOAL$6.32-3.22%
BlueBLUE$14.07-3.70%
ambevABEV$2.82-3.75%
EmbraerERJ$13.15-4.57%

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

MWC has demonstrations against Russia and war in Ukraine – 03/01/2022 – Tec

This Tuesday (1st), those who arrived at the event center in Barcelona that receives the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved