See the Brazilian stocks that fell and rose the most in NY – Money Times

the index Brazilian Titanswhich follows the 20 ADRThe most popular Brazilian companies in NY ended Tuesday (1st) with an appreciation of 0.28%, at 19,066 points. The performance far outperformed the world’s major indices, which ended the session down or sharply lower.

the invasion of Ukraine through the Russia escalated with direct attacks on the capital Kiev, including the destruction of a TV tower.

With that, the S&P 500 (SPX) dropped 1.78%, the dow jones (DJI) fell by 1.76% and the Nasdaq 100 (US100) fell by 1.59%. In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell by 2.22% to 453.53 points.

ups and downs

The observation of the table below with the biggest valuations and devaluations reveals a trend also observed in other exchanges around the world.

the rise of Petroleum (UKOIL) benefits the shares of producers of the commodity, such as Petrobras (PBR; PBR.A) which had the biggest increase of the day, while affecting airlines suffering from the increase in jet fuel prices, such as Goal (GOAL) and the Blue (BLUE), among the biggest drops of the session.

It is also worth noting that the financial sector registered a decline. The Spanish Santander (BSBR), which has its headquarters in Europe, was the hardest hit.

Check the quotes: