See Valve’s Founder Handing Out Steam Deck In Person To Buyers

Gabe Newell was keen to celebrate the launch of the laptop along with consumers

Officially launched by valve on the 25th of February, the Steam Deck started to be delivered this week to buyers who managed to order their first batch on the company’s official website. Among the couriers responsible for distributing the console was none other than Gabe Newell, founder and president of the company who has become a defining figure for everyone who plays on PC.

After the deliveries made by Newell were revealed in discussions on Reddit, the company itself released a video showing how this process was done. At just over 4 minutes long, content shows executive signing laptop units and stating that it would be very strange to receive a package and see the delivery man accompanied by a film crew.

Not only is the founder of Valve recognized by some consumers, but it also provides your personal email address to the recipient. According to Newell, the Steam Deck represents a great achievement for the company, which considers it very important to know which aspects have pleased buyers.

Valve Founder Wasn’t Always Recognized

As the video shows (and some reports from Reddit), Newell was not always able to deliver Steam Deck units to those who bought them. In some cases, family and friends were responsible for receiving the order and were not always able to understand who the executive was or why he was accompanied by a film crew.



– Continues after advertising –

All deliveries made by the company’s co-founder were made near Seattle., the city that serves as the headquarters for Valve. Who had the opportunity to receive the executive at home not only won’t have to pay for your unit of the portable, as he received the most complete version of the product — which was offered free of charge to friends and neighbors in one of the scenes shown.

Along with the official launch of the Steam Deck, the company released the embargo for international vehicles to publish their final reviews of the device. The notebook was highly praised for its power and ergonomics.but at the same time, it had its battery indicated as its main limiter, especially with regard to playing demanding games for long periods of time.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: PC Gamer