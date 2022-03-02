Shell leaves Russia and abandons R$15.4 billion business

Yahoo Originals

Raí Saia Rodada celebrates viral hit and sends a message to Anitta: “My love, our moment will come”

Excited with the new EP “Cheiro do Mato”, released in early February, Raí Saia Rodada is celebrating the acceptance of the new songs by the fans. Yahoo Guest Interview this week, the singer talked about the dream of collaborating with some artists, such as the queen of national pop, Anitta. “There are some Brazilian singers that I want to record, like Bell Marques, from Chiclete com Banana. A song with Anitta worked too well for me, see. She is great for me. See if this footage gets to her, production: ‘Anitta, my love! I’m here, the forró singer Raí Saia Rodada, the man from ‘Tapão na Raba’. The invitation has been made: I really wanted to record the song with you and God willing, our moment will come,’” he said, laughing. Satisfied with what he delivered to the fans in the new EP, Raí analyzes that this is how he manages to fulfill himself as an artist. “I always need to be bringing good music to the crowd so that they can accompany me. My professional dream is to be able to hold on to the top forever. I won’t say I’ve lived all my dreams because we’re always dreaming more and more. My personal dream is to be able to educate my children through music. I want them all to graduate, go to college.” Taking faith as a pillar of his construction as an artist, Raí said that he has some gratitude rituals in his daily life on the road. He even revealed a will, which his mother forbade him to carry out. “I ask a lot of people to raise their hands to heaven, to have faith in God. I get goosebumps when I forget to thank God at the end of the show. There’s a phrase I always write on my Instagram which is: ‘faith in God’. It’s a phrase I’ve always wanted to tattoo on my arm, but my mom won’t let me. She speaks straight: “as long as I’m alive, I don’t want to see my son with a tattoo”. Then we don’t even do pencils”, he joked. With forró gaining more and more space in the market, even Lady Gaga made a version of “Fun Tonight” with touches of forró in partnership with Pabllo Vittar, Raí is proud when he realizes that his work also ends up becoming a reference for other artists. “In the beginning I had to copy someone in order to discover myself, to be Raí Saia Rodada. I believe that many good singers today copy a little bit of Raí”, he is proud.