Shipping giant Maersk also leaves Russia – News

On the night of Monday (28), at least three explosions were heard in an area of ​​high concentration of civilians in Kiev, capital of Ukraine. This attack may be an indication that recent talks between the countries to end the war have not been fruitful. Reuters / Maxim Levin

Russia’s ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said during the extraordinary emergency session of the United Nations General Assemblythis Monday (28), that the roots of the Russian offensive against Ukraine are in the sabotage by the Ukrainians of agreements made between the two countries. Michael M. Santiago/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP – 02.28.2022

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky decided this Monday (28) to release prisoners with military experience, so that they can join the fight against Russian forces, which have launched an offensive against the country since last week. Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP – 02.28.22

The Ukrainian president asked, this Monday (28), to urgently join the European Union. Volodmyr Zelensky thanked everyone who is supporting the country and said that one of his goals is to make Ukraine stay with the Europeans and receive the same treatment given to the countries of the bloc. UKRAINE PRESIDENCY / AFP – 02.28.22

Anastasiia Lenna, Miss Ukraine 2015, decided to volunteer alongside several other people from her country to fight against the advance of Russian troops on Ukrainian territory. ‘I’m not a military man, I’m just a woman, just a normal human. […] All my profile pictures are to inspire people,” Lenna wrote in one of her Instagram posts, urging her followers to help the Ukrainian people to stop Russian aggression. Reproduction/Instagram @anastasiia.lenna

This Monday (28), European countries and Canada closed the airspace of their territories to Russian aircraft in an unprecedented coordinated action against the Russian government, which last week began a military offensive against neighboring Ukraine, the largest attack on a European nation since the end of World War II in 1945. Maxim Shemetov/Reuters – 04.03.2020

FIFA confirmed on Monday (28) the exclusion of Russia from the 2022 World Cup and from all other official competitions, after the recommendation made by the IOC (International Olympic Committee) to federations and competition organizers that they do not contain with the participation of athletes or officials from the country and Belarus. Epsilon/Getty Images – 11.14.2017

Due to Western sanctions motivated by the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin decreed this Monday (28) several measures to contain the ruble fallincluding a ban on residents transferring currency abroad, the Kremlin announced. Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP – 2.21.2022

In the midst of so many sad and moving images of the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, the records of civilians fleeing the capital Kiev and the places hit by the Russian invasion accompanied by pets drew attention. The photos, like the one of this puppy on the tutor’s lap, went viral on social media. Sergei SUPINSKY/AFP

During the United Nations General Assembly, at the special emergency session on Monday (28), Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kylskysya, read messages that a Russian soldier sent his mother before he died in battle on Ukrainian territory. ‘I’m in Ukraine. There is a real war going on here,’ the soldier told his mother, according to the ambassador. Kena Betancur/AFP – 02.28.2022

In a speech at the annual session of the UN Human Rights Council (United Nations), the Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Damares Alves, cited actions promoted by the federal government, said that President Jair Bolsonaro defends peace. to all continents and ignored Russia’s attack on Ukraine. reproduction