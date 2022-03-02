Sleep apnea may be a warning for heart problems

What many people treat as just annoying snoring can actually be the gateway to the risk of a major health nightmare. There are different reasons to explain the sound effect caused during rest, but when the reason is obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), the situation can worsen to lethal diseases, such as stroke and heart attack.

And the alert serves a large part of Brazilians. It is estimated that a third of the population suffers from apnea, but that the smallest portion of these Brazilians know that they have the problem.

The disorder is a short stop in breathing, usually lasting a few seconds. This stop occurs due to obstruction of the airways, also interfering with the brain’s commands that control breathing.

“Respiratory compromise has a direct effect on the work of the heart, which works as a pump that carries oxygen and nutrients throughout the body through the blood.

Therefore, it is common to see cases of hypertension, diabetes, stroke and cardiorespiratory arrest in people who have untreated sleep apnea for a prolonged period”, explains Letícia Rodrigues, a physical therapist specializing in products at Cmos Drake, a company that has manufactured medical equipment for more than a year. of 30 years.

Another devastating effect of apnea is the quality of sleep itself. The physical therapist clarifies that sleep health requires that rest be done without fragmented intervals, and with a minimum time of duration to ensure relaxation. “If a person is unable to achieve a satisfactory level of rest, it will have consequences throughout the day, and over time they may suffer a strain that is even more harmful to health”, she guides.

And, as pointed out, in the most serious cases, the deprivation of quality sleep can lead to cardiovascular disease and even depression and diabetes.

In addition, it is possible to experience memory loss, body aches, drowsiness, irritability, slow thinking and difficulty concentrating.

pressurized air

The good news is that there are effective treatments for apnea, which help to stop breathing that directly affects the heart.

The main one is the CPAP, a device that supplies the lung with pressurized air, using a tube and a mask that must be used during rest.

The equipment prevents snoring and improves sleep quality, also impacting the health of the heart and body as a whole.

But Letícia Rodrigues warns of the importance of the person who suffers from sleep apnea, or who snores and/or suspects the problem, to seek professional help as soon as possible. “From then on, the patient will undergo tests that give an accurate diagnosis of the level of apnea so that the professional can indicate the best treatment. And the role of the physical therapist in this process is helping to choose the best model and adapting the CPAP, so that it has the best effects during sleep”, informs the professional from Cmos Drake.

In parallel with the treatment of apnea, it is important to maintain certain habits that promote healthy sleep. Keeping the bedroom dark and quiet, avoiding screens at least an hour before bed, maintaining a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle habits can also help improve rest and, consequently, the heart.