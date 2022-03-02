Sleepy frog baby; watch

baby frog was filmed yawningdemonstrating the greatest sleep.

the video of baby frog is featured on the channel Biologist Henrique – The snake biologist – at the YouTube.



WATCH:

who is the frog

frog is a generic designation of amphibians of the order Anura predominantly terrestrial, with rough skin and wart-like parotoid glands.

It is used especially in relation to members of the Bufonidae family. However, not being a scientific designation, it also applies to some species of other families such as Bombinatoridae, Discoglossidae, Pelobatidae, Rhinophrynidae, Scaphiopodidae and Microhylidae.



For example, the midwife toad belongs to the Discoglossidae family, to which the spotted frogs also belong. The physical similarity of frogs from different families is due to convergent evolution in dry environments.

There are about 4,800 species of frogs. Most of them live near a water source, although there are frogs that live in humid environments that are considered aquatic environments, such as the leaf litter of humid tropical forests.

The need for water is more pressing for the frog’s eggs and tadpoles, and some species use temporary puddles and water accumulated in the branches of plants, such as bromeliads as a breeding site.

Toads are distinguished from frogs by poorly developed interdigital membranes and drier, rougher skin. They usually live in a drier environment.

Amphibians depend on water to lay eggs, as they do not have a shell, and to keep their skin moist, which is necessary for cutaneous respiration, in which the exchange of gases takes place through the skin. Skin breathing is necessary as lung breathing is not completely efficient.

After a few days, tadpoles emerge from the eggs that breathe through gills, have a tail and no legs. Over time, the tadpole loses its tail, developing hind and fore legs and exchanging gill breathing for lung and skin breathing until it leaves the water at the end of the transformations.

Frogs feed on insects and capture their prey by throwing their long, sticky, muscular tongue out of their mouths, which is attached to the floor of the mouth by the anterior end.



