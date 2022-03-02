Smartphone with 12 GB of RAM from Motorola is almost 50% cheaper – Tudo em Tecnologia

With the arrival of the Edge 30 Pro, Motorola’s oldest Edge 20 Pro started to get cheaper in Brazil. For those who don’t remember, the model arrived in the country with a suggested price of R$ 4,999. However, it is now at a super discount on the Kabum website for R$ 2699 in cash or R$ 2846 in up to 12 installments.

Powerful, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro features the advanced Snapdragon 870 chip, which delivers high performance in any game on the Play Store. The model also has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal space to fit many apps and photos. Plus, it comes out of the box with Android 11 with the promise of 2 system updates.

See too:

Another highlight of this model is its construction, which features a 6.7″ Full HD+ OLED screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. There is also a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP main lens, a 16MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP sensor with 5X optical zoom. In addition, it includes features like desktop mode, 4,500mAh battery and splash water protection.

Screen: OLED 6.7″ Full HD+ 2400 x 1080 pixels, 144 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+

OLED 6.7″ Full HD+ 2400 x 1080 pixels, 144 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Internal storage: 256 GB

256 GB Rear camera: 1 08 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP (5x optical zoom, 50x digital zoom and OIS support)

08 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP (5x optical zoom, 50x digital zoom and OIS support) Frontal camera: 32 MP

32 MP Drums: 4,500mAh with 30W fast charging

4,500mAh with 30W fast charging Others: Ready For desktop mode (wired and wireless), 5G, IP52 certification, side fingerprint scanner

Ready For desktop mode (wired and wireless), 5G, IP52 certification, side fingerprint scanner Operational system: Android 11

With a discount of almost 50%, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is a great investment in Brazil. However, correctly follow the steps below to get the best price: