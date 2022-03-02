Sony announces end of PS3 support in Japan

In publication in twitterlast Monday (28), the official profile of Sony in Japan announced that it will end support for the Super Slim model of the PS3 on the day April 30th. The reason would be the “exhaustion of parts stock”.

Anyone who lives in the Japanese country and wants to repair the console was encouraged to send the device to the “PlayStation Clinic” as soon as possible. After-sales service will be discontinued for “CECH-4300” series and all compatible peripherals.

After-sales services for the CECH-4300 series PlayStation 3 and all PS3 peripherals will be discontinued on Saturday, April 30, 2022due to the depletion of parts stock. Customers who wish to perform any after-sales service on the model must request the order via the Online Repair Reception or PlayStation Customer Service by Saturday, April 30, 2022. If you wish to submit it without a request preview, do this so that it arrives before the date. We will not be able to accept applications or arrivals after the day after the deadline stipulated above, so if you are considering requesting the service, please do so as soon as possible. We sincerely apologize to customers who are still using this product and thank you for your understanding.

The PS3 was launched in the United States and Japan in November 2006, but had a controversial debut due to several problems, such as very high prices for the reality of the time and the boomerang-shaped controller.

The console ended its cycle with great games such as Red Dead Redemption, The Last of Us and God of War 3, and sold around 87.4 million units.

