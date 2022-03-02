Soybeans close higher in Chicago

Soybean prices once again closed higher on the Chicago Stock Exchange, motivated by new sales to China and lower Brazilian exports, according to information released by TF Agroeconomia. “March 22 soybeans contract closed down 4.32% or 71.75 cents/bushel at $1589.75 (day high of 1678, difference between high and low of 92.5 points); the May contract22, important for Brazilian exports, closed with a drop of 4.28% or $70.75 cents at $1583.25”, he comments.

“The soybean meal contract closed down 3.01% or 14.0%/short ton at $450.9 and the soybean oil contract closed down sharply at 4.40% or 3.20/pound- peso at $68.80. Private exporters announced two major soybean sales this morning, with Chinese importers booking 136,000 tonnes of new crop and unknown destinations buying 120,000 tonnes of old crop.

Weekly Inspections data showed that 735,278 T (27.02 mbu) of soybeans were shipped during the week ended 2/24. “China was the destination of 61% of the week’s total. The USDA also added 68,500 tonnes of exports to previous reports, bringing the season total to 40,605 million tonnes (1,492 bbu). This represents 73% of the total expected exports of WASDE, but is 22% below the pace of last year”, he indicates.

“A Brazilian consultancy estimates that Brazilian soybean exports will total 80.5 MT in the 2022 business year. This represents a 7% drop compared to the 86.1 MT program in 2021”, concludes the agroeconomic consultancy, at the beginning of this year. week.