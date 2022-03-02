Stay on top of Wednesday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



© Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — Commodity prices soar to multi-year highs as the difficulty of replacing Russian energy and grain supplies for global markets becomes apparent. OPEC is expected to follow a steady course, rejecting US pressure for a bigger increase in oil production.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and a host of European Central Bank officials will speak about the impact of the war in Ukraine on inflation prospects and monetary policy.

Eurozone inflation rises to 5.8%. ADP, preview of Friday’s payroll, releases its monthly numbers on private sector hiring in the US.

Here’s what you need to know in the financial markets on Wednesday, March 2nd.

CHECK IT OUT: Investing.com Economic Calendar

1. Commodity surge

Oil and gas prices have soared, with crude prices hitting their highest level since 2013 and European natural gas prices hitting new all-time highs on fears that Western sanctions will affect Russia’s exports.

At 9:56 am, the oil futures contract, a reference price in the US traded in New York, advanced 6.64% to US$ 110.25 a barrel, while oil, a reference for global and Petrobras (SA:) prices, had up 6.75% to $112.04 a barrel. rose more than 30%, an all-time high.

The measures come ahead of a monthly meeting between Russia and OPEC countries to decide April production levels. They are expected to stick to their existing plan to increase production by 400,000 barrels a day. The US’s traditional Gulf allies have resisted US diplomatic pressure for a larger increase.

Still in the energy market, today’s data will be released at 12:30 pm, as usual.

Price spikes are also being seen in other commodities, in which Russia and Ukraine are the main exporters. The price rose as much as 7.6% to the highest level since 2008, while the one in Paris rose 7.5% to an all-time high.

CHECK: Quotation of the main global commodities

2. Private sanctions exacerbate the difficulties of the Russian economy

The imposition of official sanctions is being bolstered by a growing number of international companies severing their ties to Russia, a development that threatens to dampen global growth in the short term as well as constrain Russia’s economic potential in the medium term.

The world’s biggest shipping companies – Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, MSC and CPM – said they would stop all non-humanitarian shipments to Russia, while Apple (NASDAQ:) (SA:) said on Tuesday it would stop shipping products sold in the country and suspend services such as Apple Pay. Visa (NYSE:) (SA:) and Mastercard (NYSE:) (SA:) have restricted Russian banks’ access to their networks.

The head of the Russian Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, was previously quoted by news outlets as saying that the Russian economy is in an “extreme position”. The hit a new record low of 109.59 rubles per dollar before retracing. Trading on the Moscow stock exchanges remained suspended for the third day.

The also rose to a 21-month high against the , with investors pricing in a bigger hit to the eurozone economy. ECB President , will later attend a meeting of EU finance ministers to discuss the situation.

CHECK: Quotation of the main global indices

3. Powell’s Testimony

The US Federal Reserve chief and European Central Bank chief economist will speak later, amid growing expectations that they will water down their plans to tighten monetary policy in response to the latest developments.

will testify before the House Financial Services Committee at 12:00 pm, while the ECB’s Chief Economist speaks at 1:00 pm. Earlier, Germany’s central bank chief Joachim Nagel said the EEA is likely to be well ahead of earlier forecasts this year, requiring a monetary policy response.

Previously released data showed prices rose 5.8% on the year in February, much more than the 5.3% expected. The US data calendar for Wednesday is dominated by the report for February, which is expected to reverse the 301,000 private job drop in January.

4. Market Overview on Wall Street

US stock markets are expected to open moderately higher later, recouping less than half of Tuesday’s losses.

At 10:07 a.m., the futures were up 0.62%, while the 100 futures advanced in parallel and gained 0.43%. The three major indexes had lost between 1.5% and 1.8% on Tuesday.

Stocks likely to be in focus later on include Salesforce (NYSE:) (SA:) and SoFi (NASDAQ:), both of which had better-than-expected results after closing on Tuesday. , , and lead Wednesday’s list for earnings releases.

CHECK: Real-time US stock quote in premarket on Wall Street

5. Russian troops advance

The war in Ukraine itself continues, with the Ukrainian government downplaying previous (Russian) reports of further peace talks.

The mayor of Kharkiv, the country’s second city, was quoted by news agencies as saying that Russia continues to launch indiscriminate rocket artillery attacks against it. The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had taken the southern city of Kherson and made further progress in creating a “land bridge” between eastern Ukraine and Russian-controlled Crimea. If confirmed, this would bring Russian forces closer to encircling government forces fighting in eastern Ukraine.

The UN estimates that more than 600,000 refugees have fled Ukraine, most of them to neighboring Poland, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. The currencies of these countries, which have a disproportionately large trade exposure to Ukraine, all remain under pressure.