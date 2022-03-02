Steam Deck has drift problem, but it’s not like on Nintendo Switch – Tecnoblog

O Steam deck is already on the market and in the hands of users who bought it, but it has also had a small problem: the drift in the controls. However, unlike the same problem that occurs on the Joy-Con of the Nintendo switchhere is something that is solved with a software update, according to Valve itself – in addition to having a different cause as well.

Drift hits the Steam Deck but it’s not the same problem as the Switch (Image: Playback)

Valve has commented to sites such as The Verge that the Steam Deck drift is caused by a deadzone calibration issue, that is, the “zero position” that the controller’s analog stick is. The company also indicates that it has already released a fix to solve the problem and that this should not surprise the owners of the device.

The company has also ensured that only a small portion of its users have posted videos or filed complaints about Drift, so it’s not something that affects all Steam Deck units, nor anything that could raise a bigger concern than it seems. Apparently, this is a minor problem.

Drift is old

It is worth remembering that Drift is a problem that has hit several video games over the years, even PlayStation consoles and the classic Nintendo 64. This is an error that causes the controller to move on the screen, even if the user is not touching it. on analog. The control literally “skids”, hence the word “drift” in English.

In the case of the Switch, it is a manufacturing defect. Nintendo, all over the world, including Brazil, has already been aware of the problem and instructs free replacement or repair in its authorized technical assistance. If you have this problem, learn how to solve it at this link.

With information: The Verge.