Stellantis shows electric Jeep and pickup truck and places Brazil in the ‘top 3’

the CEO of Stellantisa group formed from the union of FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) with the PSA (Peugeot Citroen), Carlos Tavares, presented this Tuesday morning (1) the company’s global long-term plans. Among them, the revelations of the electric Jeep and the RAM pickup (photos), and the release calendar. Before, however, the Portuguese executive received a small group of Brazilian journalists in Amsterdam, where the company’s administrative headquarters are located, for a quick press conference.

Rear of the electric Jeep will have lanterns of the new Renegade (TIÃO OLIVEIRA/ESTADÃO)

According to Tavares, Brazil is seen as the group’s third global engine, behind the United States and Europe. These two international markets represent 90% of the company’s business. However, Tavares recalls that vehicle sales, especially in Europe, have plummeted since the beginning of the pandemic.

During this period, the registrations dropped from about 18 million to 15 million units. Thus, Stellantis sees Latin America as an important global operation. And Brazil as a protagonist in the bloc. “Brazil is an example of efficiency for the other markets where Stellantis operates”, says Tavares.

On January 17, the group reported global net income in its first year of operation of ? 152 billion. In turn, operating profit doubled to ? 18 billion, compared to the sum of the results of the brands before the global merger. In South America, Stellantis led vehicle sales in 2021, with more than 830 thousand license plates. That is, a high of 48% in total, according to information from the manufacturer.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, welcomes Brazilian journalists (TIÃO OLIVEIRA/ESTADÃO)

the size of Brazil

In Brazil, the largest vehicle market in the region, Stellantis offers models from the brands Citroen, Fiat, Jeep, maserati, Peugeot and RAM. Incidentally, the Fiat Strada pickupwhich is made at the Betim (MG) plant, was the most licensed light vehicle in the country in 2021. Jeep Renegadewhich is produced in Goiana (PE), was then the best-selling SUV.

In addition to the factories in Minas Gerais and Pernambuco, the company now also has the PSA Peugeot Citroën factory in Porto Real (RJ). The Rio de Janeiro unit, which for now only does the Citroën Cactus SUVis about to start producing the new Citroen C3.

Hybrid Jeep Compass will come to Brazil in 2022 (TIÃO OLIVEIRA/ESTADÃO)

flex vanguard

Tavares says that flexible engine technology in Brazil is an important tool to reduce CO2 emissions, thanks to the use of ethanol. According to him, electrified cars, whether hybrids or purely electric, are still expensive. “In Europe, to neutralize emissions, an electric car has to run 85,000 km”, he points out.

The executive refers to the entire production process, which includes the extraction of raw materials for production, such as metals and plastics, to the construction of batteries. According to Tavares, because of production costs, the electric car market is still restricted to the richest. “Flexible models, which are priced on par with cars powered only by fossil fuels, ensure more buyers have access to the market.”

Stellantis revealed tram launch calendar (TIÃO OLIVEIRA/ESTADÃO)

Thus, says the executive, from the point of view of emission reduction targets, it makes more sense to sell a large volume of flexible vehicles than a small number of electric vehicles. “In the case of electric, it is necessary to evaluate the entire production cycle, of the batteries, as well as the generation of energy for these cars”, details the head of Stellantis.

In other words, it is useless for the model to be zero emissions as long as the electricity comes from polluting sources, such as the burning of fossil fuels. In Brazil, most of the electricity is delivered by hydroelectric plants. Other clean sources, such as wind and, above all, photovoltaics, have been advancing. However, at times like the recent water crisis, it is necessary to activate thermoelectric plants to guarantee supply. So, at the tip of the pencil, this makes it impossible to reduce carbon emissions from vehicles.

Drawings show RAM’s electric pickup (TIÃO OLIVEIRA/ESTADÃO)

What’s next

After the chat with Carlos Tavares, it became clearer what Stellantis’s next steps will be in Brazil and in the region. The group will accelerate electrification abroad, with at least five launches – one of them, the 100% electric pickup from RAM, which had designs revealed. There will be two pickup trucks, two Jeep SUVs, a Dodge muscle car and a crossover from Chrysler.

For South America and Brazil, Stellantis will have electric and hybrids. including the group will develop a flex hybrid system for national carsas did the Toyota. But the launches will not wait for tropicalization. That’s because Jeep will launch this year the Compass 4xe, a hybrid version of the gasoline SUV. Shortly after, the Renegade 4xe will come.

Tavares also confirmed other releases. Stellantis’ plans for Latin America include three pickup trucks by 2024. One of the bets will be the electrical RAM, but there are other models on the way. These are the cases, for example, of RAM brand national pickup, to be made at the Pernambuco plant. as well as Peugeot Landtrekwhich is still listed.

*The journalist traveled at the invitation of Stellantis

** Diogo de Oliveira collaborated

The Car Journal is on Youtube

Peugeot New 208 Active 1.6 AT Fill in your details below and a Peugeot consultant will contact you shortly.