Step by step on how to receive money for Amounts Receivable

In January, the Central Bank encouraged Brazilians with the possibility of discovering some “forgotten money” in the Values ​​Receivable system. The BC estimate is that there will be R$ 8 billion to be returned to 28 million individuals and legal entities. However, the values ​​that will be redeemed by each citizen has not yet been disclosed.

At first, the system showed all the information and the rescue was done during the consultation, however, in less than 24 hours of the system in the air, the site went down and only returned on February 14, with several changes.

In order to help you in the search and redeem the amount you may have to receive, the SCD newsroom has prepared a flowchart to clarify all your doubts regarding the redemption in the “Amounts to Receive” system, check below:

According to the Central Bank, individuals and legal entities that have located “forgotten money” on the Values ​​Receivable website must indicate a Pix account or key as of March 7, and banks must make the deposit within 12 days. Therefore, the first batch must be credited to the Brazilians’ account by March 19th.

As you can see, the Central Bank has defined a timetable for returning to the site and indicating an account. See now when you should return to the site to indicate the pix:

Year of birth or company opening Nomination date for Pix recap date until 1968 March 7th to 11th March 12 Between 1968 and 1983 March 14th to 18th March 19th after 1983 March 21st to 25th March 26th

If the financial institution does not offer the possibility of receiving the funds through Pix, Bacen will provide the institution’s e-mail and telephone number so that the contact can be made and the bank can make the payment to the customer. We emphasize that it will be the customer who will contact the bank, in this way scams will be avoided.

How to consult the “Amounts Receivable” system

According to the Central Bank, there are around BRL 8 billion in the possession of financial institutions that need to be returned to customers, in this first stage BRL 4 billion is available for consultations.

Users who wish to consult “lost” amounts must access the new Central Bank search site, the http://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br.

Check now how to research if part of the forgotten R$ 8 billion belongs to you:

Get in on site “Amounts Receivable”;

Use your login “gov.br”;

Register your “CPF” or “CNPJ”;

Check the amounts – if any – to be received;

Enter the PIX key.

In the first query, the system does not show the amount that the user will receive, only whether or not there are amounts to be received.

