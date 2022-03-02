Still in March! Xiaomi 12 family has leaked release date for global version

Introduced at the end of December 2021, the Xiaomi 12 family could arrive in March in its global version. At least, that’s what a leaked poster image, released by the website, indicates. Android Planet – the website even removed the image from the air later, at the request of Xiaomi. However, TudoCelular managed to find the photo reproduced on the website pricebaba. She informs that the event to make official the new tops outside of China will take place on March 15, at 17:00 (Brasilia time). See below:

The trend is for the Chinese flagship series to land on the global market in three variants: the standard, the Pro and the X. The first and third have virtually identical specifications – these are the cases of the 6.28-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen , 120 Hz rate, triple rear camera with 50 MP main sensor, 32 MP front camera and 4,500 mAh battery – but the base version has Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while the X is powered by Snapdragon 870. In turn, the Pro edition stands out for coming with a larger screen than its “brothers” – 6.73 inches – with QHD+ resolution. It also has a 4,600 mAh battery, 120W fast charging and has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The entire series has Android 12 out of the box, under the MIUI 13 interface.