Study uncovers monument’s mysterious solar calendar

A study published today (2) has unraveled the mystery of the famous stone temple at Stonehenge in southern England and uncovered the way in which the ancient infrastructure functioned as a calendar.

The news was reported in the peer-reviewed scientific journal “Antiquity” by Timothy Darvill, a professor of archeology at Bournemouth University. According to the researcher, the stones that form the monument helped the ancient Britons to keep track of the days, weeks and months in a solar year.

The calendar represented by the stone columns indicates a system in which 12 months of 30 days each involved three weeks of 10 days, the expert explained. Multiplying these elements results in 360 days. In addition, an “extra” month was also applied, with 5 more days, thus ending the 365 days of the year.

“The proposed calendar works in a very straightforward way. Each of the 30 stones in the circle represents a day within a month, itself divided into three weeks, each with 10 days. The four outside the circle provide markers to indicate up to a leap day”, reinforced Darvill.

In the center of the monument are arranged in the shape of the letter “U” five structures called triliths, which represent two vertical columns of stone with a stone beam lying on top. Each of them symbolizes the five days of the “surplus” calendar month.

However, Darvill also argued in his research that the calculation also needed a certain adjustment for the calendar to be assertive. The astronomical year does not last exactly 365 days, according to the professor, but actually 365 with the addition of a quarter. This explains why the month of February, in the modern calendar, has an extra day every four years, when the leap year occurs, which lasts 366 days.

Evidence also points out that counting the year should only be done from the moment when the sunset was perfectly aligned with the entrance and exit of the stone circle, something that happened on the winter solstice.

The tropical solar calendar, with 10-day weeks and extra months, is similar to the one used at the time in ancient Egypt and researchers say it could be evidence of links between Britain and other civilizations.

For Darvill, Stonehenge was also a monument with religious purposes for the ancestors, so the knowledge of the solar calendar was considered sacred elements and motivators of celebrations. “It is a place where the time of ceremonies and festivals was connected to the very fabric of the universe and the celestial movements in the heavens.”

Archaeologists believe that Stonehenge was built from 3,000 BC to 2,000 BC The surrounding circular earth bank and ditch, which constitute the oldest phase of the monument, date to around 3,100 BC