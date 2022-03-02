Suddenly welcoming, Europe opens doors to refugees fleeing Ukraine – International

Countries in Europe are opening the door to a historic wave of refugees fleeing the war in Ukrainebreaking with the continent’s resistance to applicants for asylum of the muslim world and africa and embracing hundreds of thousands of newcomers that some leaders consider culturally and ethnically European.

Rapidly escalating, the Ukrainian wave – already with more than 520,000 people in less than a week – appears on the verge of overcoming the historic European migration crisis of 2015 and 2016, when 2 million people sought refuge, most of them Syrians fleeing the civil war. . These arrivals have sparked intense friction between EU countries, fueled a resurgence of the far-right and led to backlash policies designed to deter or turn away asylum seekers.

The solidarity of the present moment stands in stark contrast, particularly amid estimates that the numbers could run into the millions and potentially constitute the largest wave of refugees on the continent of the post-World War II era. Some leaders are not ashamed of the dramatic change in attitude.

“They are not the refugees we are used to (…). These people are Europeans,” Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov told reporters about the Ukrainians, as reported by Associated Press. “These people are intelligent, they are educated people (…). It’s not the wave of refugees we’re used to, people whose identity we weren’t sure about, people with a murky past, who could even be terrorists.”

“In other words,” he added, “now there is not a single European country that is afraid of the current wave of refugees.”

Governments in the eastern and central parts of the continent that until then were staunchly opposed to refugees have suddenly become some of the biggest advocates of an open-door policy – ​​even if their welcoming stance seems limited to Ukrainians.

In the mid-2010s, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, built barbed wire fences and deployed “border hunters” with 4×4 vehicles, night vision goggles and migrant sniffer dogs to stop the arrival of asylum seekers from an arc of instability that stretched from Africa to Afghanistan. On Sunday, he told reporters that “everyone fleeing Ukraine will find a friend in the Hungarian state.”

When Belarus began sending asylum seekers from the Middle East and Afghanistan to Poland last year, Warsaw dispatched troops and fended off the migrants – some of whom froze to death in the forest. In recent days, however, Polish state railways have announced free travel for Ukrainians, and the population has donated tons in humanitarian aid.

Part of this disparity can be explained by the different pressure factors at play. European Union leaders said that the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, now under heavy sanctions, was trying to manufacture a crisis and destabilize the bloc by using immigrants as pawns. Now, the European Union has a shocking war going on in its neighbourhood.

“Eastern European countries are seeing a chance to show unity with a neighbor and take a stand against Russian hostility,” said Hanne Beirens, director of the Migration Policy Institute Europe. Compared to 2015 and 2016, she said, “[A Europa] is in a very different political situation, a very different political scenario.”

But in interviews with Washington Postseveral European authorities were frank in saying that identity politics also play an important role.

“Honestly, the feeling is different as they are white and Christian,” said a European official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to express himself frankly.

The European Union is opening its doors even as it remains reticent to welcome Ukraine into its 27-country club. The Ukrainian President, Volodmyr Zelensky, made a new call for “urgent membership” on Monday. So far, the European Union has refused to take the risk of helping to defend Ukrainian territory from the Russian threat or allowing the free movement of another 44 million people within the bloc.

But the brutality of the Russian invasion and the large number of displaced Ukrainians, some argued, required a strong collective response – particularly as the struggle in Ukraine is rooted in its people’s desire to connect with the Union’s principles of democracy and human rights. European Union and move away from Moscow’s authoritarian orbit.

And so the European Union, formed as a trade alliance, took the unprecedented step of financing the purchase and delivery of weapons to Ukraine. And now European Union leaders are expected to announce on Thursday that they will allow Ukrainians to receive temporary protection for up to three years, potentially allowing them to work legally and access social services.

An emergency meeting of European Union interior ministers decided on “solidarity between all European Union countries to jointly welcome war refugees quickly and without bureaucracy”, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Sunday.

“I don’t know how many will come,” said EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson, when asked about the scale of refugees she expects. “I think we’ll have to prepare for millions.”

Beirens said European Union countries had an additional interest in supporting the measure because it would free up asylum systems that would otherwise be stifled by new Ukrainian applications. Europe, however, did not take similar steps in 2015 and 2016. In many cases, asylum seekers from the Middle East and Africa had to wait years in legal limbo, which made it difficult to find jobs in the formal economy, while their applications were evaluated.

So while refugee advocates applauded the European Union’s growing support for Ukrainian refugees, some were also angered by the way ethnicity, culture and religion appear to be driving the humanitarian response.

“Someone who understands the liberal mind, please explain to me: why are the lives of Ukrainians more precious than those of Haitians, Palestinians, Ethiopians, Afghans, Syrians, Iranians, Africans?” tweeted Ajamu Baraka, an American rights activist. humans. “Are they only moved by images of white suffering?”

Tarik Abou-Chadi, associate professor of European politics at the University of Oxford, tried to explain the picture in an interview with the Post: “There is the idea of ​​a shared destiny – ‘we can be next’ – and a shared identity that opposes Russian imperialism. So it gives some people a different sense of community than they are on the run now. This may increase compassion for these Ukrainian refugees compared to those in Syria.”

In interviews on Thursday, a number of refugees and asylum seekers in Greece – a key arrival point for those fleeing the Middle East and African conflicts – said matter-of-factly that they were not surprised that Europe was approaching the current crisis in such a way. different.

A Nigerian man in Athens, who spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear for his safety, said he was following the news and sympathized with Ukrainians fleeing the war. “But, you know, there are a lot of people dying in Yemen,” he said. “And many people are dying in Ethiopia, in horrible violence. It doesn’t make the news. Now it’s Europe, the Europeans who are fleeing (…). I hear people saying, ‘All lives matter,’ but no, they don’t matter in the same way. Black lives matter a lot less.”

As it welcomes Ukrainians, Europe is funding Libya’s coastguard to stop migrants from crossing the Mediterranean to Italy. Greek security forces were accused of pushing migrants back into Turkish waters, in violation of international law. Those lucky enough to make it to Greek soil often end up in a highly guarded camp, where they can stay for more than a year.

Britain – which left the European Union in part out of a desire to “take back control” of its borders – signaled on Monday that it was willing to open the door to Ukrainians, but only a loophole. Offer is limited to family members of UK citizens. Interior Secretary Priti Patel estimated that 100,000 Ukrainians could “seek refuge” as long as they passed security checks.

Over the weekend, a minister tweeted – and then deleted – that there were “multiple routes” for Ukrainian refugees with no family connections to come to Britain, including work visas that would allow them to pick seasonal fruits and vegetables.

The suggestion was widely criticized as inappropriate for the time. “People are fleeing war in Europe in a way we haven’t seen for generations, looking for a quick refuge,” wrote opposition lawmaker Yvette Cooper.

Polls suggest Britain’s Conservative government is out of step with public opinion, with most saying they would support refugee resettlement efforts. This was also the feeling on Sunday night in South London, where Londoners flocked to a Polish community center to donate thousands of bags filled with clothes, medicine, diapers, sleeping bags and more to Ukrainians on the run.

“These are very vulnerable citizens. The ideal would be to see the UK open its doors,” said Dia Day, 19, a student who was loading boxes of bed linen into a van destined for Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

On the mainland, it is still unclear how long the warm welcome will last. In 2015, then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel told her country “we can do this” and opened the doors of Europe’s biggest economy to Syrians. Groups of Germans showed up to greet the new Muslim immigrants with flowers and hugs at train stations.

But for many Germans, the welcome faded as the number of refugees continued to grow, the ranks of immigrants were eventually infiltrated by a small number of trained terrorists, and the bills for financial aid came in. Merkel would later reverse her decision – a decision that would haunt her political career. / TRANSLATION BY RENATO PRELORENTZOU