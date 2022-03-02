Tender open for other companies to take TAP slots in Lisbon





Interested airlines can now apply for the 18 slots (landing and take-off times) in Lisbon, belonging to TAP Air Portugal. The process is part of the agreement between the Portuguese government and the European Union to grant aid to the national company during the pandemic.

The process will start now and is expected to be completed by mid-year. The use of slots the winning company will only be allowed from the end of October, in the so-called winter season (low season), informs the website Notícias ao Minuto.

In December 2021, the European Commission granted authorization to Portugal to provide 2.55 billion euros in restructuring aid to TAP, with certain premises. One of them asks another airline to receive up to 18 daily slots, free of charge, to establish a new base or expand an existing base at Lisbon airport to safeguard free competition.





The call for proposals was published on 25 February by management consultancy Alcis Advisers, appointed by Brussels as a follow-up trustee to oversee the implementation of Portugal’s commitments.

According to the published guidelines, TAP will have to provide slots that correspond to 20 minutes for short-haul flights and 60 minutes for long-haul flights in relation to the times requested by the competitor. If TAP does not have slots within the time window, will transfer the slots closest to the requested time. the hours of slots arrival and departure times will be defined so as to allow reasonable aircraft rotation by the competitor.

If no airline is selected to receive the slotsAlcis Advice will issue another call for proposals before the general slot allocation procedure for summer 2023. Subsequent bidding processes can be called until the total number of slots be transferred no later than December 31, 2025.

The European Commission will evaluate all proposals before deciding. Air carriers must submit expressions of interest within specific eligibility criteria by March 24, 2022. Qualified applicants must submit their full proposals by May 12, 2022. The Commission intends to make a decision by the week of June 13, 2022, after which the consultants will issue a Confirmation Request of the potential winner.



