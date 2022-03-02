The 10 impacts of the war between Russia and Ukraine on the economy of Brazil and Ceará

The immediate impact after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on the 24th, was the rise in the price of a barrel of oil. Commodity of greater weight on inflation, this raw material leads to high costs of fuel and food in general.

There is still a dozen of negative effects to be observed in the medium term, depending on the development of this geopolitical crisis.

At sanctions applied to Russia will be decisive for the confirmation or not of these scenarios. An important factor is the commercial relationship between exporting and importing countries.

According to a study by the Federation of State Industries (Fiec), Russia is the 36th main destination and 6th main supplier for Brazil.

Ukraine ranks 75th as a consumer market for Brazilian exports. Ceará sent more than US$ 1.55 million in products for Russia and Ukraine in 2021.

Despite being significant, exports were already dehydrated that year, with drops of 51% and 65%, respectively. Ceará’s imports from Russia and Ukraine total more than US$ 128.8 millions.

The manager of Fiec’s International Business Center, Karina Frota, considers that, in relation to the state’s trade balance, the products taken from here to Russia and Ukraine can be directed to other markets.

However, in the case of imports, there is a risk that the products will become more expensive, in the event of sanctions imposed on Russia, such as the withdrawal of banks from the international system. In this scenario, there would be delays related to the unloading of goods.

What Ceará imports from Russia:

mineral fuels

Cast iron, iron and steel

Cereals

What Ceará imports from Ukraine:

According to the study, the main products sent from Ceará to Russia were footwear, watermelon and melon, in addition to granite. Sobral was responsible for supplying more than 71% of these exports in 2021, despite a 63% reduction compared to the previous year.

The total sold was US$ 1.2 million. Ceará’s exports to Ukraine fell by 63% between 2020 and 2021, which corresponds to US$ 382,000 in sales to the country.

Karina Frota recalls that, traditionally, these geopolitical conflicts have a significant potential to affect economies, but notes that, in the short term, the regional impacts “will be small”.

“Today, we speak of a world in which global nations work on economic issues minimizing risks as much as possible, however, we are going through a moment of great insecurity, of great instability. So, we must go through a process of slowing down,” she notes.

See 10 of the impacts of this conflict in Brazil and Ceará, according to Fiec: With increased connections in global chains, sanctions applied to Russia may affect Ceará and Brazilian exports and imports; Currently, Russia has a large reserve of foreign currency that can ensure the country’s purchases in the short term, if more severe sanctions are not applied, even so with negative impacts on the country’s trade balance and world GDP; The freezing of assets and assets of Russian citizens in strategic countries can restrict access to financing, impacting the movement of sectors of the Russian economy or even export financing and payments for international purchases; In the medium term, declines in credit lines tend to fall in exports; Increase in values ​​applied to product logistics such as freight and international insurance; Ukraine is considered “Europe’s breadbasket” and Russia has a prominent role in the global production and export of natural gas, and the supply of these commodities to the world will be compromised; An appreciation in commodities becomes possible, which would increase the share of products in the category produced by Brazil. In the long term, it can lead to an increase in the price of these products and supply to the domestic economy, which is already suffering from the impacts of inflation; Difficulty in importing fertilizers into Brazil, affecting the development of crops that supply agricultural exports; Decreased import of all products from the two markets; The withdrawal of Russian banks from the swift code, a code that guarantees international money transactions, can isolate the country from carrying out commercial transactions with Brazil.

