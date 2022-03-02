The first drift cases appeared on the Steam Deck • Eurogamer.pt

The Steam Deck was delivered to the first customers yesterday and as more people start to get their hands on Valve’s new machine, the first reports of problems with the analogue sticks have started to emerge.

Analog drift is something that has already been discussed extensively on the controls of the main console manufacturers, be it PlayStation with Dualshock or DualSense, Nintendo with Joy-cons or Microsoft with its Xbox controllers, but now it’s time from Valve starting to face reports around analog sticks not working properly.

As shared by Wario64 on Twitter, there have already been reports on Reddit about Steam Deck analogs that after very few hours of use start to stop working perfectly and exhibit drift, which can become annoying.

Through the tool to experience controller latency, players are capturing the drift on the right stick of their Steam Deck and sharing with the world how the controller continues to register movement, even when no one is touching it.

For a handheld that is often compared to the Nintendo Switch, the Steam Deck did not copy one of its biggest problems.

some people are already experiencing Steam Deck drift https://t.co/iQjLeEFJewhttps://t.co/18PYesa4hn pic.twitter.com/vVe4MgFtJo — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 1, 2022