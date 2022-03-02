The spectacular image of the largest solar eruption ever recorded

Solar flare captured by Solar Orbiter spacecraft

“This image is absolutely spectacular because it shows solar material literally coming out of the Sun at distances of several solar radii, maintaining its continuity,” highlights solar physicist José Carlos del Toro Iniesta.

Upon seeing this image, Spanish scientist José Carlos del Toro Iniesta was stunned.

“I am a specialist in solar physics, but first of all I am a human being and my first feeling is that of any human being: the amazement at beauty. If something differentiates us as human beings, it is that we know how to distinguish, understand and communicate beauty. It’s what gives meaning to our lives,” he said.

The image of the colossal ejection of solar material was released by the European Space Agency (ESA). It was captured on 15 February by one of the instruments on the Solar Orbiter spacecraft, a joint ESA and NASA mission.

The image shows what is known as a solar bulge eruption, according to Del Toro Iniesta — one of the lead researchers on the Solar Orbiter mission and professor at the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) at the Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalusia, in Spain,” he explained to BBC News Mundo (the BBC’s Spanish service).

