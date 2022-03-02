Third way presidential candidates condemn invasion and demand government stance in defense of Ukraine

João Doria (PSDB), Simone Tebet (MDB), Sergio Moro (Podemos) and Felipe D’Ávila (Novo) claim that ‘there is no room for neutrality’ when the principles of defending peace, national sovereignty and the legitimacy of the order international are violated

Leco Viana/Estadão Content/Marcos Oliveira/Agência Senado/Gabriela Biló/Estadão Content/Reproduction/Young Pan News Manifesto was released by the pre-candidates on Tuesday afternoon, 1st



the presidential candidates João Doria (PSDB), Simone Tebet (MDB), Sergio Moro (We can) and Felipe D’Ávila (Novo) released, on the afternoon of this Tuesday, the 1st, a manifesto condemning the invasion of Ukraine through the Russia. In the text, the pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic also demand that the president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) adopt a position in defense of the invaded nation. In a press conference on Sunday, the 27th, the federal chief executive stated that Brazil’s position is one of “balance” and expressed concern about the impact that the sanctions imposed by the international community on Vladimir Putin could have on the country. “For us, the fertilizer issue is sacred. And our position, as agreed with Carlos França, is one of balance”, he said, citing the dependence on the input used in Brazilian crops.

“The defense of peace, national sovereignty and the legitimacy of the international order have always guided Brazilian foreign policy. When these cardinal principles are violated, there is no room for neutrality. We must defend them unequivocally through our choices and actions. Russia’s military attack on Ukraine is a reprehensible attempt to change status quo of Europe through force, stimulates the resumption of an arms race and puts at risk the sovereignty of countries that fought against tyrannies for freedom and insertion in the community of nations. Therefore, we, pre-candidates for the presidency of the Republic, make public our repudiation of the invasion of Ukraine and offer our solidarity to the Ukrainian people. We ask Russia to resume the path of diplomacy for the restoration of peace. We ask the Brazilian government to take a stand, joining the nations that defend Ukraine’s sovereignty and the peaceful solution of the conflict, wrote Doria, Tebet, Moro and D’Ávila.