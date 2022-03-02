‘This is not the time to be neutral’, says Ukrainian president as he urges support

posted on 03/02/2022 08:54



(credit: UKRAINE PRESIDENCY / AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded, this Wednesday (2/3), greater support from Western countries against the Russian offensive. In a video posted on social media, the Ukrainian leader said that “this is not the time to be neutral”.

According to him, about 6,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the invasion began. “Russia wants to end our country and our history. The Kremlin is not going to take over our country with bombs and air strikes,” he declared.

Zelensky also urged Jews not to be silent about the attack on the television tower in Kiev, which was built on the site of a holocaust massacre. “I am now speaking to Jews all over the world. Can’t you see what is happening? This is why it is very important that Jews all over the world do not remain silent now.”

On the seventh day of fighting, the Russians announced the capture of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, and Kherson.

This Wednesday (2/3), representatives of Ukraine and Russia are expected to meet again for a new round of negotiations. The two countries began discussions on ending the war on Monday but did not announce a deal.