TikTok will change: app will allow videos of up to 10 minutes – 01/03/2022

Recognition as a popular TikTok short video platform may be out of date. Less than a year after increasing the maximum duration of recordings to up to three minutes, in July 2021, the app will now allow videos of up to 10 minutes — when it was launched in 2016, the program only allowed content up to 60 seconds.

“We’re always thinking of new ways to add value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge.

“Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and have fun on TikTok. Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos up to 10 minutes long.”

The move was described by the Chinese conglomerate’s spokesperson as an attempt to “unleash even more creative possibilities for content creators worldwide. its main competitors: YouTube.

Faced with the popularization of the short video format, the Google platform launched, in 2020, the Shorts service, precisely to serve this type of audience. It was also the case with Instagram, which last year created “Reels”.

Social media consultant Matt Navarra was one of the first to notice the news. “Tiktok coming to YouTube territory”, he announced on his Twitter account, yesterday (28), along with the print with a message from the application signaling the novelty.

“Upload longer videos: Publish videos up to 10 minutes with your device,” the text reads.

When will Brazil have the news?

It is still unclear how TikTok will present the longer videos on its platform — nor how the change will be received by the public. Navarra believes that the longer content will be “easier to monetize” and keep people on the platform longer.

But the aesthetics of the update could present a challenge. To The Verge, the social media consultant suggests creating a specific feed dedicated to longer duration content, so that they don’t break the rhythm of the vertical feed – which people are used to passing quickly.

The update is expected to be released worldwide in the coming weeks. You will need to download the latest version of the app to enjoy the feature.

growing network

TikTok’s popularity worries its opponents: in September 2021, the network announced that it had reached the 1 billion monthly active users mark around the world – Instagram says it has “over 1 billion”. The app was also the most downloaded in 2020, beating Facebook.

Reading user preferences and mixing varied content is one of the secrets of the network, which had the fastest growth in the world in 2021, according to the Global 500 list.

The app is also known for its combination of features, including the special effects library, AR (augmented reality) tools, and duets, which allow users to collaborate on each other’s content. Features that have been integrated into competing social networks like Instagram — copy or inspiration? Here is the reflection.

In Brazil, the network accumulates millions of users: the country is the second nation that uses TikTok the most in the world, according to a survey carried out by the German consultancy Statisa, behind only its native China.